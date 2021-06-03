London's West End unite to declare 'The Show Must Go On'

Actor Jordan Luke Gage, who plays Romeo in "& Juliet" and is gearing up to star in “Heathers”, said the existence of "The Show Must Go On" highlighted how loved the theatre industry was. "It is the heartbeat of so many people's lives. And it kind of...more

Actor Jordan Luke Gage, who plays Romeo in "& Juliet" and is gearing up to star in “Heathers”, said the existence of "The Show Must Go On" highlighted how loved the theatre industry was. "It is the heartbeat of so many people's lives. And it kind of takes losing something for you to realise how important it is," he said. He added he was remaining positive about potential delays to the June 21 goal. "I feel like we will be able to battle whatever happens," he said. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Close