Pictures | Thu Jun 3, 2021 | 9:00am EDT

London's West End unite to declare 'The Show Must Go On'

"The Show Must Go On", a showcase of 18 London musicals opened its sold out run of shows to an audience of over 650 people marking the return to the stage for many of its actors. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People have their temperature checked while queuing for 'The Show Must Go On' at Londons Palace Theatre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

On stage at the Palace Theatre from June 2-6, all profits from the show will go to performing arts charities Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Zizi Strallen, who is currently playing the titular role in "Mary Poppins", felt a further delay to theatre openings would be detrimental to peoples mental health. "The impact will be huge, mainly on people's mental health... and financially, you know, I lost my livelihood, I literally lost my job. And so it's not just losing the theatre, it's like, I've lost everything that I've ever trained to do... So you know, people need to come back to their joy and their living," she said. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Actress Aisha Jawando, who is appearing in West End show 'The Show Must Go On', poses outside the Palace Theatre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Actor Jordan Luke Gage, who plays Romeo in "& Juliet" and is gearing up to star in “Heathers”, said the existence of "The Show Must Go On" highlighted how loved the theatre industry was. "It is the heartbeat of so many people's lives. And it kind of takes losing something for you to realise how important it is," he said. He added he was remaining positive about potential delays to the June 21 goal. "I feel like we will be able to battle whatever happens," he said. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The show features 50 performers, including a choir made up of Musical Theatre 2020 graduates and a full orchestra. It will be livestreamed for those who cannot access the West End on Sunday (June 6). REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Guests take their seats ahead of 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People arrive for 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People have their temperature checked while queuing for 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The star of the West End production of "Pretty Woman", Aimie Atkinson, said the performers joining forces in one production was a show of solidarity and reminded everyone of the theatre's importance after a challenging year. "We needed that kind of union and coming together and being like, no, we're here. This is what we do. This is like a massive taster of all the shows that are available in the West End, and you know, come back and see us," she said. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

"Les Miserables" actor John Owen Jones was more optimistic about the potential bump in the roadmap, saying theatre would return "stronger than ever". REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Capacity at the theatre is reduced to 50 per cent, audience members have to wear face masks at all times and were temperature checked before entering the venue. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Guests leave following a performance 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Guests watch a performance of 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People embrace queuing for 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Guests watch a performance of 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

