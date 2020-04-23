Edition:
Thu Apr 23, 2020

Lonely London at night under lockdown

An empty bus is seen driving through a quiet Regents Street during the late evening, as the city is deserted during the coronavirus lockdown in London, Britain April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An empty bus is seen driving through a quiet Regents Street during the late evening, as the city is deserted during the coronavirus lockdown in London, Britain April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
An empty bus is seen driving through a quiet Regents Street during the late evening, as the city is deserted during the coronavirus lockdown in London, Britain April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A delivery cyclist checks his phone in Piccadilly Circus. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The light trails of buses are seen driving through a quiet Piccadilly Circus. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The light trails of buses pass by a quiet Fleet Street. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A quiet Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Ducks relax in a fountain in a quiet Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The light trails of a street cleaner pass through a quiet Soho. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A sign is seen under a quiet Waterloo. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An empty stairwell is seen near a quiet Waterloo Bridge. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A bus drives through a quiet Piccadilly Circus. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A homeless man sleeps in a quiet Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Lanterns sway in the wind in a quiet Chinatown. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A woman waits for a bus on a quiet Regents Street. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The light trails of buses are seen driving through a quiet Oxford Circus. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An empty bus is driven through the quiet streets outside the Bank of England. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

