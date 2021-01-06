Edition:
Long December: Inside America's deadliest pandemic month

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22. Justin Hamel/via REUTERS

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22. Justin Hamel/via REUTERS

Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Brooklyn, New York, December 4. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Brooklyn, New York, December 4.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  

People line up in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium as post-Christmas COVID-19 testing resumes during a surge in positive cases in Los Angeles, California, December 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bing Guan &nbsp;

People line up in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium as post-Christmas COVID-19 testing resumes during a surge in positive cases in Los Angeles, California, December 29.  REUTERS/Bing Guan  

Alan Murcia comforts his wife, Corina Murcia, inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Alan Murcia comforts his wife, Corina Murcia, inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, December 20. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, December 20. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies on her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies on her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man is brought to hospital on a stretcher amid the coronavirus pandemic in Manhattan, New York, December 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man is brought to hospital on a stretcher amid the coronavirus pandemic in Manhattan, New York, December 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nurse Carolina Garcia and her sister Erika Garcia speak to their father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is hospitalized with the coronavirus, on a video call in Vado, New Mexico, December 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Nurse Carolina Garcia and her sister Erika Garcia speak to their father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is hospitalized with the coronavirus, on a video call in Vado, New Mexico, December 14.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

An ambulance crew waits with a patient outside the Coast Plaza Hospital emergency room during a surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, California, December 26. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Swanson

An ambulance crew waits with a patient outside the Coast Plaza Hospital emergency room during a surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, California, December 26.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Dr. Eileen Sprys examines a patient in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 16. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys examines a patient in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 16. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  

Bruce Shackleford, a coronavirus positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

Bruce Shackleford, a coronavirus positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    

Emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers treat patients outside the emergency room at the Community Hospital of Huntington Park in California, December 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bing Guan

Emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers treat patients outside the emergency room at the Community Hospital of Huntington Park in California, December 29.  REUTERS/Bing Guan

A person is wheeled out of a hospital on a stretcher in Manhattan, New York, December 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person is wheeled out of a hospital on a stretcher in Manhattan, New York, December 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months with the coronavirus, at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months with the coronavirus, at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21. ...more

The casket for Florence Bolton, a coronavirus patient, is moved after her funeral at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, December 9. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The casket for Florence Bolton, a coronavirus patient, is moved after her funeral at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, December 9. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A healthcare worker checks on a coronavirus positive patient inside the COVID-19 unit at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, December 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A healthcare worker checks on a coronavirus positive patient inside the COVID-19 unit at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, December 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A doctor stands outside the emergency entrance at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 4. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A doctor stands outside the emergency entrance at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 4.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

RN Janet Hays (L) and anaesthesia assistant Ryan Preston assess an arriving patient as St Mary Medical Center resorts to using triage tents outside to handle the overflow at its 200 bed hospital in Apple Valley, California, December 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

RN Janet Hays (L) and anaesthesia assistant Ryan Preston assess an arriving patient as St Mary Medical Center resorts to using triage tents outside to handle the overflow at its 200 bed hospital in Apple Valley, California, December 8. ...more

A woman is brought to a hospital on a stretcher in New York City, December 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman is brought to a hospital on a stretcher in New York City, December 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An emergency medical technician lowers a patient from an ambulance outside the emergency room at the Community Hospital of Huntington Park in California, December 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bing Guan

An emergency medical technician lowers a patient from an ambulance outside the emergency room at the Community Hospital of Huntington Park in California, December 29.  REUTERS/Bing Guan

A worker and an empty hospital bed are seen outside a 50-bed field hospital for COVID patients under construction at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, December 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bing Guan

A worker and an empty hospital bed are seen outside a 50-bed field hospital for COVID patients under construction at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, December 27.  REUTERS/Bing Guan

Physical Therapist Dr. Ashley Ferrel holds the hand of a coronavirus positive patient at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, December 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Physical Therapist Dr. Ashley Ferrel holds the hand of a coronavirus positive patient at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, December 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

