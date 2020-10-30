Long lines as early voting smashes records
Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Voters line up to cast ballots outside the Barclays Center, which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 24. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People line up to cast their ballot as early voting ends as Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Workers control vehicle traffic as voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the registrar of voters in San Diego, California, October 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Voters wait in a nearly four hour long line to cast their ballots during early voting at a polling site in Edmond, Oklahoma, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Voters wait in line to enter a polling place in Durham, North Carolina, October 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, October 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Early voters brave the remains of Hurricane Zeta as they wait in line at a polling station in Annandale, Virginia, October 29. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Voters stand at voting booths during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Voters wait in a nearly four hour long line to cast their ballots during early voting at a polling site in Edmond, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
People line up at the John F. Kennedy Library polling station in Hialeah, Florida, October 19. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio eats pizza as he stands in line with hundreds of other voters for several hours to cast his ballot during early voting in Brooklyn, October 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two cellists play music for voters who had been waiting in line on the sidewalk for several hours to cast their ballots during early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Voters wait in line during early voting at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 30. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey
A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
