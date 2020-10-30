Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 30, 2020 | 12:00pm EDT

Long lines as early voting smashes records

Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
1 / 14
Voters line up to cast ballots outside the Barclays Center, which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Voters line up to cast ballots outside the Barclays Center, which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 24.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Voters line up to cast ballots outside the Barclays Center, which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 24.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
2 / 14
People line up to cast their ballot as early voting ends as Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People line up to cast their ballot as early voting ends as Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People line up to cast their ballot as early voting ends as Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
3 / 14
Workers control vehicle traffic as voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the registrar of voters in San Diego, California, October 28. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers control vehicle traffic as voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the registrar of voters in San Diego, California, October 28.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Workers control vehicle traffic as voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the registrar of voters in San Diego, California, October 28.   REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 14
Voters wait in a nearly four hour long line to cast their ballots during early voting at a polling site in Edmond, Oklahoma, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in a nearly four hour long line to cast their ballots during early voting at a polling site in Edmond, Oklahoma, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Voters wait in a nearly four hour long line to cast their ballots during early voting at a polling site in Edmond, Oklahoma, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
5 / 14
Voters wait in line to enter a polling place in Durham, North Carolina, October 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Voters wait in line to enter a polling place in Durham, North Carolina, October 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Voters wait in line to enter a polling place in Durham, North Carolina, October 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
6 / 14
Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, October 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, October 13.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, October 13.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
7 / 14
Early voters brave the remains of Hurricane Zeta as they wait in line at a polling station in Annandale, Virginia, October 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Early voters brave the remains of Hurricane Zeta as they wait in line at a polling station in Annandale, Virginia, October 29.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Early voters brave the remains of Hurricane Zeta as they wait in line at a polling station in Annandale, Virginia, October 29.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 14
Voters stand at voting booths during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters stand at voting booths during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Voters stand at voting booths during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
9 / 14
Voters wait in a nearly four hour long line to cast their ballots during early voting at a polling site in Edmond, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in a nearly four hour long line to cast their ballots during early voting at a polling site in Edmond, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Voters wait in a nearly four hour long line to cast their ballots during early voting at a polling site in Edmond, October 29. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
10 / 14
People line up at the John F. Kennedy Library polling station in Hialeah, Florida, October 19. &nbsp;REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

People line up at the John F. Kennedy Library polling station in Hialeah, Florida, October 19.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
People line up at the John F. Kennedy Library polling station in Hialeah, Florida, October 19.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
11 / 14
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio eats pizza as he stands in line with hundreds of other voters for several hours to cast his ballot during early voting in Brooklyn, October 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio eats pizza as he stands in line with hundreds of other voters for several hours to cast his ballot during early voting in Brooklyn, October 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio eats pizza as he stands in line with hundreds of other voters for several hours to cast his ballot during early voting in Brooklyn, October 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 14
Two cellists play music for voters who had been waiting in line on the sidewalk for several hours to cast their ballots during early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two cellists play music for voters who had been waiting in line on the sidewalk for several hours to cast their ballots during early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Two cellists play music for voters who had been waiting in line on the sidewalk for several hours to cast their ballots during early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 14
Voters wait in line during early voting at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 30. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in line during early voting at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 30. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Voters wait in line during early voting at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 30. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Next Slideshows

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.

11:02am EDT
Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave

Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave

COVID-19 cases in Kenya have increased by 45% per week on average over the past four weeks as the country braces for a second coronavirus wave.

10:06am EDT
Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states

Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states

Images from the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election.

9:11am EDT
Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

8:09am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey

Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.

Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave

Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave

COVID-19 cases in Kenya have increased by 45% per week on average over the past four weeks as the country braces for a second coronavirus wave.

Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states

Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states

Images from the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta rips across South

Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta rips across South

Hurricane Zeta tore across the U.S. South with strong winds that left a trail of downed trees, snapped power lines and killed at least three people.

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast