Pictures | Mon Apr 20, 2020 | 2:31pm EDT

Long lines at food banks across U.S.

Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Nelly Avila, wearing personal protective equipment, waits in a line for a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 17. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Cars wait in a line to receive boxes of food at a drive-thru food distribution site from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor outside the Teamsters Local 572 office in Carson, California, April 18. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A local family waits in line at Highpoint Charitable Services for a box of donated groceries to be loaded into their vehicle at a food bank in LaGrange, Kentucky, April 13. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
People wait in a line around the block for a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 17. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A member of the U.S. Army National Guard speaks with a taxi cab driver as they distribute boxes of free food provided by multiple New York City agencies in Harlem, April 15. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can't afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, April 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
People line up in their vehicles for an emergency drive-thru food and toilet paper distribution hosted by the San Diego Food Bank near the U.S.-Mexico border in Chula Vista, California, April 10. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
People wait in a line around the block for a pop-up food pantry amid the coronavirus outbreak in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 17. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, puts food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana, April 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
One-year-old Eileen Tavera and her sheep dog Charlie look out of their vehicle as they wait in line with hundreds of residents to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
People wait in line to pick up free groceries from the food pantry at the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Boston, Massachusetts, April 14. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
LAX workers make their way through the line in the parking lot of The Forum during a food drive hosted by Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, in Inglewood, California, April 10. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
People queue to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries in Los Angeles, April 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A family eats breakfast during a food and clothes distribution for homeless people in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, April 18. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A woman waits in a line around the block for a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 17. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A boy waits in the car while his mother picks up free groceries from the food pantry at the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Boston, Massachusetts, April 14. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Volunteers with Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, hand out boxes of food to LAX workers in the parking lot of The Forum in Inglewood, California, April 10. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Men wait in line during a food and clothes distribution for homeless people in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, April 18. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
People line up in their vehicles for an emergency drive-thru food and toilet paper distribution hosted by the San Diego Food Bank in Chula Vista, California, April 10. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A member of Community of Hope A.M.E. church prays &nbsp;during a drive thru food bank on Easter Sunday&nbsp;in Temple Hills, Maryland,&nbsp;April 12. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Volunteers with Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, hand out boxes of food to LAX workers in the parking lot of The Forum in Inglewood, California, April 10. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A volunteer helps fill cars with food and home staples as the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank helps thousands at a drive thru food bank in Del Mar, California, April 3. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A woman waits in line during a food and clothes distribution for homeless people in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, April 18. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A San Diego Food Bank volunteer tosses toilet paper into the back of a vehicle during an emergency drive-thru food and toilet paper distribution hosted at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California, April 10. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
People line up in their vehicles for an emergency drive-thru food and toilet paper distribution hosted by the San Diego Food Bank in Chula Vista, California, April 10. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
People queue to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, April 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
