Long lines at U.S. gas stations after cyberattack paralyzes major pipeline
A line of vehicles proceeds towards a gas station after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A driver leaves BJ's station looking for gas in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Signs displayed at a BJ's station showing only having diesel at their gas pumps in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A line of vehicles proceeds towards gas pumps at Costco, as Eric Howard directs traffic, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Elizabeth Dragomir stands in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco after her car ran out of gas in the parking lot, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Two out of three service fuel nozzles are seen covered in plastic at a gas station pump in Waynesville, North Carolina, May 11. Martin Brossman via REUTERS
Costco employee Eric Howard helps Elizabeth Dragomir fill her gas can after her car ran out of gas in the parking lot in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A long line of vehicles proceeds towards Costco's gas pumps in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
An "out of gas" sticker at a gas station in Waynesville, North Carolina, May 11. Martin Brossman via REUTERS
A line of vehicles proceeds towards the gas pumps at Costco, as Eric Howard directs traffic, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Out of service fuel nozzles covered in plastic at a gas station in Waynesville, North Carolina, May 11. Martin Brossman via REUTERS
Leon Pringle waits in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A sign tells drivers that gas pumps are empty as stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump rose as the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by motorists, in Falls Church, Virginia, May 12....more
