Looking across the river into North Korea
North Koreans tour on a vessel on the Yalu river outside Sinuiju, North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, in Liaoning province, China during the Labor Day holiday, May 2019. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Men walk past concrete piers near a North Korean flag at a shipyard in Sinuiju, North Korea, February 2019. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A man cycles past a North Korean soldier in Sinuiju, North Korea, September 2018. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean fishermen sit on a boat decorated with a North Korean flag on the Yalu river, August 2018. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers and residents are seen behind a fence on the bank of the Yalu river, August 2018. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Koreans, photographed from the Chinese side of the border, stand in the freezing Yalu River, November 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean girls are photographed from the Chinese side of the border as they collect water from the frozen Yalu River, November 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean woman is photographed from the Chinese side of the Yalu River, November 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean men sit on the bank of the Yalu River in Sinuiju, North Korea, September 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
A North Korean soldier looks through a pair of binoculars at the Yalu River in Sinuiju, North Korea, which borders Dandong in China's Liaoning province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
North Korean people take a tour on a vessel on the Yalu river outside Sinuiju, North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier rides a motorcycle along the Yalu River in Sinuiju, North Korea, April 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
The sun rises from the North Korean side of the Yalu River near the town of Sinuiju, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean soldier sits on a bank of the Yalu River just north of Sinuiju, North Korea, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers stand on pile of goods at a port near North Korean town of Sinuiju, across the Yalu River, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean soldiers keep watch at the bank of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, September 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
North Korean children wave during their tour on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, May 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean fishes on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, May 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
People wait for a boat at the bank of the Yalu River, outside the North Korean town of Sinuiju, September 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
North Korean girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River, January 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Next Slideshows
Inside a temporary CBP migrant facility
Inside a temporary facility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which the agency says will be used for unaccompanied migrant children and families, in...
A history of empty chairs as political props
Moments in U.S. politics when vacant chairs were used to make a political point.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Thailand's king marries his bodyguard
Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Inside a temporary CBP migrant facility
Inside a temporary facility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which the agency says will be used for unaccompanied migrant children and families, in Donna, Texas.
A history of empty chairs as political props
Moments in U.S. politics when vacant chairs were used to make a political point.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Thailand's king marries his bodyguard
Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida.
What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)
Considered among the world's greatest investors of all-time, here's what industries and companies the Oracle of Omaha is betting big on right now.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Scenes from Holocaust Remembrance Day around the world.