Pictures | Fri May 3, 2019 | 11:00am EDT

Looking across the river into North Korea

North Koreans tour on a vessel on the Yalu river outside Sinuiju, North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, in Liaoning province, China during the Labor Day holiday, May 2019. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Men walk past concrete piers near a North Korean flag at a shipyard in Sinuiju, North Korea, February 2019. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
A man cycles past a North Korean soldier in Sinuiju, North Korea, September 2018. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
North Korean fishermen sit on a boat decorated with a North Korean flag on the Yalu river, August 2018. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
North Korean soldiers and residents are seen behind a fence on the bank of the Yalu river, August 2018. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
North Koreans, photographed from the Chinese side of the border, stand in the freezing Yalu River, November 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
North Korean girls are photographed from the Chinese side of the border as they collect water from the frozen Yalu River, November 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
A North Korean woman is photographed from the Chinese side of the Yalu River, November 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
North Korean men sit on the bank of the Yalu River in Sinuiju, North Korea, September 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
A North Korean soldier looks through a pair of binoculars at the Yalu River in Sinuiju, North Korea, which borders Dandong in China's Liaoning province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
North Korean people take a tour on a vessel on the Yalu river outside Sinuiju, North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A North Korean soldier rides a motorcycle along the Yalu River in Sinuiju, North Korea, April 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
The sun rises from the North Korean side of the Yalu River near the town of Sinuiju, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A North Korean soldier sits on a bank of the Yalu River just north of Sinuiju, North Korea, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Workers stand on pile of goods at a port near North Korean town of Sinuiju, across the Yalu River, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
North Korean soldiers keep watch at the bank of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, September 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
North Korean children wave during their tour on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, May 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A North Korean fishes on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, May 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
People wait for a boat at the bank of the Yalu River, outside the North Korean town of Sinuiju, September 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
North Korean girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River, January 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
