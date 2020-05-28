Looking in, looking out on the world while under lockdown

Zodidi Desewula, a housewife from the Eastern Cape province, reads in her one-roomed rondavel house at the Sibanye Stillwater's women's hostel in Carletonville, South Africa. Zodidi says there is nothing she will miss about the lockdown once it is...more

Zodidi Desewula, a housewife from the Eastern Cape province, reads in her one-roomed rondavel house at the Sibanye Stillwater's women's hostel in Carletonville, South Africa. Zodidi says there is nothing she will miss about the lockdown once it is over. To her it was torture because she and her husband were stuck in one place unable to move. "My self and my husband were stuck in this single room house unable to go to work. We were struggling in getting food to eat because there was no income," she said. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

