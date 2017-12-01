Edition:
Los Angeles Auto Show

An attendee takes a picture for the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A Nissan Titan Star Wars custom car is unveiled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
An attendee looks over a prototype hydrogen powered fuel cell semi-truck shown by Toyota. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
An attendee experiences virtual reality. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A 2018 Saleen1 sports car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A 2020 all-electric, all-wheel drive Bollinger Motors truck. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
The BMW all electric i Vision Dynamics concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The Toyota FT-AC concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
The BMW i8 Roadster. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The new Jeep Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon (rear) are introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Hyundai unveils a new SUV named Kona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
An all electric Honda Clarity is shown after the Clarity was named 2018 Green Car of the Year. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Mitsubishi Motors' Kazuo Yano shows the 2018 Eclipse Cross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
An autonomous Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
View of the grille on a Lincoln Nautilus SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
View of the interior of the Mercedes-Benz AMG-GT4. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
BMW's Dr. Ian Robertson speaks next to the company's x7 iPerformance concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The BMW i3s. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The Mini Electric Concept Car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The 2018 BMW M3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A car is displayed outside the Convention Center floor. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Professional tennis player Maria Sharapova sits in a Porsche 718 Cayman GTS. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The 2018 Nissan Kick S. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
