Los Angeles teachers on strike

Some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at the City Hall in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A person attends a rally by more than 30,000 Los Angeles teachers at the City Hall after going on strike, in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
People gesture as some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at the City Hall in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
More than 30,000 Los Angeles teachers hold a rally at the City Hall after going on strike, in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
People pose for photos as some of the more than 30,000 teachers in the Los Angeles public school system hold a rally at the City Hall after going on strike, in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
People fight with wind and rain as some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at the City Hall in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at the City Hall in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Some of the more than 30,000 teachers in the Los Angeles public school system hold a rally at City Hall after going on strike in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
More than 30,000 Los Angeles teachers hold a rally at the City Hall after going on strike, in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at the City Hall in Los Angeles, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
