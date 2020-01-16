Louis Vuitton at Men's Fashion Week in Paris
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020 show for Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The runway before the show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid attends the show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh at the end of the show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
