Pictures | Thu Jan 16, 2020 | 2:45pm EST

Louis Vuitton at Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020 show for Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
The runway before the show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Model Bella Hadid attends the show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Designer Virgil Abloh at the end of the show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
