Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage
A couple, Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman, kisses after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Zack Thibaux, 53, carries food salvaged from a refrigerator in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura from his damaged mobile home in Holmwood, Louisiana, August 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall remove a tree which fell onto a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. The residents of the home escaped injury. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Donnie Rogers looks on as he sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Ahmed Nawaz looks through the damage to his store after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Monica Harrington, 54, carries a food she salvaged from her refrigerator in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura from her damaged mobile home in Holmwood, Louisiana, August 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man stands on top of a home after Hurricane Laura passed through, outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ahmed Nawaz inspects a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Debbie Darscheid carries her cat Daisy as she surveys the damage at her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Abdul Malik secures a friend's store that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Rickey Guillory, 40, sits for a portrait on his demolished mobile home after Hurricane Laura passed through, outside of Kinder, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Daven Rucker and his son Laven look on from a window of an apartment which a friend is letting them stay in, after evacuating their home in Iowa, after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, talks to family members on the phone, as her daughters Kanyai, 15, left, Kristanee, 16, Kaiser Sparks, and brother Quenten Lawson, wait for Eboney's brother to arrive...more
Clothes hang on an downed power line across a road after Hurricane Laura passed through outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Debbie Darscheid and her daughter Mary Beth survey the damage at their house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Gerald Leblanc stands in front of a house that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People drive their car through a flooded street after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Teri Goleman sorts through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A local resident Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Debris hangs from the remains of a tree after Hurricane Laura passed through in Mamou, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana
Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill
At least 40 dolphins have mysteriously died in an area of Mauritius affected by an oil spill from a Japanese boat, officials and witnesses said.
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake
Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.
Scenes from the Republican National Convention
Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana
Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill
At least 40 dolphins have mysteriously died in an area of Mauritius affected by an oil spill from a Japanese boat, officials and witnesses said.
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake
Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.
Scenes from the Republican National Convention
Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.
Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination
Anti-Trump demonstrators gather in Washington as Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term.
Hurricane Laura aftermath from above
Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.
Amazon again under threat from fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast
Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than what forecasters predicted.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.