Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 28, 2020 | 1:13pm EDT

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

A couple, Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman, kisses after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

A couple, Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman, kisses after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A couple, Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman, kisses after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
1 / 23
Zack Thibaux, 53, carries food salvaged from a refrigerator in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura from his damaged mobile home in Holmwood, Louisiana, August 28. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Zack Thibaux, 53, carries food salvaged from a refrigerator in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura from his damaged mobile home in Holmwood, Louisiana, August 28.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Zack Thibaux, 53, carries food salvaged from a refrigerator in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura from his damaged mobile home in Holmwood, Louisiana, August 28.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 23
Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall remove a tree which fell onto a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. The residents of the home escaped injury. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall remove a tree which fell onto a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. The residents of the home escaped injury.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall remove a tree which fell onto a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. The residents of the home escaped injury.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 23
Donnie Rogers looks on as he sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Donnie Rogers looks on as he sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Donnie Rogers looks on as he sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 23
Ahmed Nawaz looks through the damage to his store after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Ahmed Nawaz looks through the damage to his store after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Ahmed Nawaz looks through the damage to his store after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
5 / 23
Monica Harrington, 54, carries a food she salvaged from her refrigerator in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura from her damaged mobile home in Holmwood, Louisiana, August 28. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monica Harrington, 54, carries a food she salvaged from her refrigerator in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura from her damaged mobile home in Holmwood, Louisiana, August 28.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Monica Harrington, 54, carries a food she salvaged from her refrigerator in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura from her damaged mobile home in Holmwood, Louisiana, August 28.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 23
A man stands on top of a home after Hurricane Laura passed through, outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man stands on top of a home after Hurricane Laura passed through, outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A man stands on top of a home after Hurricane Laura passed through, outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 23
Ahmed Nawaz inspects a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Ahmed Nawaz inspects a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Ahmed Nawaz inspects a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
8 / 23
Debbie Darscheid carries her cat Daisy as she surveys the damage at her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Debbie Darscheid carries her cat Daisy as she surveys the damage at her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Debbie Darscheid carries her cat Daisy as she surveys the damage at her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
9 / 23
Abdul Malik secures a friend's store that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Abdul Malik secures a friend's store that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Abdul Malik secures a friend's store that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
10 / 23
Rickey Guillory, 40, sits for a portrait on his demolished mobile home after Hurricane Laura passed through, outside of Kinder, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rickey Guillory, 40, sits for a portrait on his demolished mobile home after Hurricane Laura passed through, outside of Kinder, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Rickey Guillory, 40, sits for a portrait on his demolished mobile home after Hurricane Laura passed through, outside of Kinder, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 23
Daven Rucker and his son Laven look on from a window of an apartment which a friend is letting them stay in, after evacuating their home in Iowa, after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Daven Rucker and his son Laven look on from a window of an apartment which a friend is letting them stay in, after evacuating their home in Iowa, after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Daven Rucker and his son Laven look on from a window of an apartment which a friend is letting them stay in, after evacuating their home in Iowa, after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
12 / 23
Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, talks to family members on the phone, as her daughters Kanyai, 15, left, Kristanee, 16, Kaiser Sparks, and brother Quenten Lawson, wait for Eboney's brother to arrive outside of the Sheraton hotel where they have sought shelter in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, talks to family members on the phone, as her daughters Kanyai, 15, left, Kristanee, 16, Kaiser Sparks, and brother Quenten Lawson, wait for Eboney's brother to arrive...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, talks to family members on the phone, as her daughters Kanyai, 15, left, Kristanee, 16, Kaiser Sparks, and brother Quenten Lawson, wait for Eboney's brother to arrive outside of the Sheraton hotel where they have sought shelter in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
13 / 23
Clothes hang on an downed power line across a road after Hurricane Laura passed through outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Clothes hang on an downed power line across a road after Hurricane Laura passed through outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Clothes hang on an downed power line across a road after Hurricane Laura passed through outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 23
Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 23
Debbie Darscheid and her daughter Mary Beth survey the damage at their house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Debbie Darscheid and her daughter Mary Beth survey the damage at their house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Debbie Darscheid and her daughter Mary Beth survey the damage at their house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
16 / 23
Gerald Leblanc stands in front of a house that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Gerald Leblanc stands in front of a house that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Gerald Leblanc stands in front of a house that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
17 / 23
Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 23
People drive their car through a flooded street after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

People drive their car through a flooded street after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
People drive their car through a flooded street after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
19 / 23
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 23
Teri Goleman sorts through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Teri Goleman sorts through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Teri Goleman sorts through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 23
A local resident Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A local resident Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A local resident Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
22 / 23
Debris hangs from the remains of a tree after Hurricane Laura passed through in Mamou, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Debris hangs from the remains of a tree after Hurricane Laura passed through in Mamou, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Debris hangs from the remains of a tree after Hurricane Laura passed through in Mamou, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

12:34pm EDT
Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

At least 40 dolphins have mysteriously died in an area of Mauritius affected by an oil spill from a Japanese boat, officials and witnesses said.

12:22pm EDT
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

11:15am EDT
Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza...

11:04am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

At least 40 dolphins have mysteriously died in an area of Mauritius affected by an oil spill from a Japanese boat, officials and witnesses said.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Anti-Trump demonstrators gather in Washington as Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term.

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.

Amazon again under threat from fires

Amazon again under threat from fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than what forecasters predicted.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast