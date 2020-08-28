Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, talks to family members on the phone, as her daughters Kanyai, 15, left, Kristanee, 16, Kaiser Sparks, and brother Quenten Lawson, wait for Eboney's brother to arrive...more

Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, talks to family members on the phone, as her daughters Kanyai, 15, left, Kristanee, 16, Kaiser Sparks, and brother Quenten Lawson, wait for Eboney's brother to arrive outside of the Sheraton hotel where they have sought shelter in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

