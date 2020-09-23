Edition:
Louisville reacts to Breonna Taylor grand jury indictment

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. A grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, a judge said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A person reacts after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A police officer looks on as people react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

People react after a grand jury voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

People wait for the decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People wait for the decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

