Louisville under water
Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River after it flooded Louisville, Kentucky, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get their homes along the Ohio River in Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Water covers streets in downtown Louisville and the ramps to Interstate 64. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way under Interstate 71 to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Louisville residents watch from the water's edge in downtown along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Water covers River Road and the on and off ramps to Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A car is submerged in water that covers the off ramp of Interstate 71. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Louisville residents watch the water after the Ohio River flooded. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get to their homes. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Louisville residents watch from the water's edge in downtown. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Water covers River Road and the on and off ramps to Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get to their homes along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II
An onlooker looks out at water covering the off ramp of Interstate 71. REUTERS/John Sommers II
