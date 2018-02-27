Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 26, 2018 | 7:05pm EST

Louisville under water

Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River after it flooded Louisville, Kentucky, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River after it flooded Louisville, Kentucky, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River after it flooded Louisville, Kentucky, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
1 / 13
Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get their homes along the Ohio River in Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get their homes along the Ohio River in Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get their homes along the Ohio River in Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
2 / 13
Water covers streets in downtown Louisville and the ramps to Interstate 64. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Water covers streets in downtown Louisville and the ramps to Interstate 64. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Water covers streets in downtown Louisville and the ramps to Interstate 64. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
3 / 13
Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way under Interstate 71 to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way under Interstate 71 to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way under Interstate 71 to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
4 / 13
Louisville residents watch from the water's edge in downtown along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Louisville residents watch from the water's edge in downtown along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Louisville residents watch from the water's edge in downtown along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
5 / 13
Water covers River Road and the on and off ramps to Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Water covers River Road and the on and off ramps to Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Water covers River Road and the on and off ramps to Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
6 / 13
A car is submerged in water that covers the off ramp of Interstate 71. REUTERS/John Sommers II

A car is submerged in water that covers the off ramp of Interstate 71. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A car is submerged in water that covers the off ramp of Interstate 71. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
7 / 13
Louisville residents watch the water after the Ohio River flooded. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Louisville residents watch the water after the Ohio River flooded. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Louisville residents watch the water after the Ohio River flooded. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
8 / 13
Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get to their homes. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get to their homes. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get to their homes. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
9 / 13
Louisville residents watch from the water's edge in downtown. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Louisville residents watch from the water's edge in downtown. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Louisville residents watch from the water's edge in downtown. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
10 / 13
Water covers River Road and the on and off ramps to Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Water covers River Road and the on and off ramps to Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Water covers River Road and the on and off ramps to Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
11 / 13
Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get to their homes along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get to their homes along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Louisville residents use boats and kayaks to get to their homes along the Ohio River. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
12 / 13
An onlooker looks out at water covering the off ramp of Interstate 71. REUTERS/John Sommers II

An onlooker looks out at water covering the off ramp of Interstate 71. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
An onlooker looks out at water covering the off ramp of Interstate 71. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Next Slideshows

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Highlights from the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 26 2018
Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of the US-Mexico border with new wall construction.

Feb 26 2018
Returning to school in Parkland

Returning to school in Parkland

Students and parents prepare to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, almost two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people at the school.

Feb 26 2018
Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Feb 25 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Rare snowfall in Rome

Rare snowfall in Rome

Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Highlights from the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of the US-Mexico border with new wall construction.

Returning to school in Parkland

Returning to school in Parkland

Students and parents prepare to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, almost two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people at the school.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast