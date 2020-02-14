Edition:
Love in the time of coronavirus

A couple wears masks as they embrace, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Florist Zhen Zhen (L) and shop owner Jiankun Song prepare flower bouquets to deliver on Valentine's Day, at the Mulan Blossom flower shop in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wearing masks embrace in an MTR train on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple celebrate Valentine's Day as they wear face masks in precaution of the coronavirus outbreak at Orchard Road in Singapore, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple poses with face masks and marriage certificates outside a registry of marriage on Valentine's Day in Beijing, February 14. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A man wears a gas mask as he holds a bouquet of flowers on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wears masks as they take a photo on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Jia, 29, and his wife Su, 28, wearing masks take fingerprint impressions at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, February 14. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wearing masks ride at a carnival on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A man wears a gas mask as he holds a bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, wearing masks buy wedding rings at a shopping mall on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, February 14. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wearing face masks walks at the Sanlitun shopping area on Valentine's Day in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Staff members spray disinfectant on flower bouquets to be delivered on Valentine's Day at the Mulan Blossom flower shop in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, pose for a selfie as Wang holds their marriage certificates at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, February 14. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk under an umbrella on Valentine's Day at a shopping area in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wearing face masks inside a cafe on Valentine's Day in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple celebrate Valentine's Day at Orchard Road in Singapore, February 14. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, wearing masks walk on a street on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, February 14. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wearing masks ride at a carnival on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple in face masks celebrate Valentine's Day at Orchard Road in Singapore, February 14. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
