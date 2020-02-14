Love in the time of coronavirus
A couple wears masks as they embrace, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Florist Zhen Zhen (L) and shop owner Jiankun Song prepare flower bouquets to deliver on Valentine's Day, at the Mulan Blossom flower shop in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A couple wearing masks embrace in an MTR train on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A couple celebrate Valentine's Day as they wear face masks in precaution of the coronavirus outbreak at Orchard Road in Singapore, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A couple poses with face masks and marriage certificates outside a registry of marriage on Valentine's Day in Beijing, February 14. China Daily via REUTERS
A man wears a gas mask as he holds a bouquet of flowers on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A couple wears masks as they take a photo on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Jia, 29, and his wife Su, 28, wearing masks take fingerprint impressions at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, February 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple wearing masks ride at a carnival on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man wears a gas mask as he holds a bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, wearing masks buy wedding rings at a shopping mall on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, February 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple wearing face masks walks at the Sanlitun shopping area on Valentine's Day in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Staff members spray disinfectant on flower bouquets to be delivered on Valentine's Day at the Mulan Blossom flower shop in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, pose for a selfie as Wang holds their marriage certificates at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, February 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk under an umbrella on Valentine's Day at a shopping area in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A couple wearing face masks inside a cafe on Valentine's Day in Beijing, February 14. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A couple celebrate Valentine's Day at Orchard Road in Singapore, February 14. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, wearing masks walk on a street on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, February 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple wearing masks ride at a carnival on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, February 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A couple in face masks celebrate Valentine's Day at Orchard Road in Singapore, February 14. REUTERS/Edgar Su
