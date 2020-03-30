Edition:
Love in the time of coronavirus

A couple kiss at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A couple sits on the ground as they enjoy blooming cherry blossoms during the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A couple hold hands as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease outbreak, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A couple prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater that has been temporarily made for residents while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Seoul, South Korea, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A couple hugs as they stand on both sides of a fence built by German authorities on the German-Swiss border, as a protection measure due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, in a park on the banks of Lake Constance in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, March 20, 2020. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
An elderly couple wearing protective masks arrives at the TAPO bus terminal in Mexico City, Mexico, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A couple stands on the empty Charles Bridge during sunset as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Prague, Czech Republic, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A couple wearing face masks embrace in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A couple wearing face masks are seen in front of a statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A couple wearing protective face masks walk on a nearly empty street at Ameyoko shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A couple wearing protective face masks at Hammersmith underground station in London, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A couple kiss at a park shopping area after the city's emergency alert level for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was downgraded, in Shanghai, China March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the city's emergency alert level for coronavirus disease was downgraded, on The Bund in Shanghai, China March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A couple sits at an open window in Hamburg, Germany, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A couple sits outside the Tower of London as it closes to tourists and the public after the British government issued advice to maintain "social distancing" as a means of responding to the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A couple wears protective face masks as they kiss at Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A couple wears protective masks, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Israeli couple Roni Ben-Ari and Yonatan Meushar, dance as they get married at Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue who are offering free, small scale weddings for young couples whose weddings cannot take place as planned due to restrictions imposed by the government to fight the coronavirus, in Ein Hemed, Israel March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A couple walks amid fallen leaves of Chinar trees in a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
