Love in the time of coronavirus
A couple kiss at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A couple sits on the ground as they enjoy blooming cherry blossoms during the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, at Ueno park in...more
A couple hold hands as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease outbreak, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater that has been temporarily made for residents while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Seoul, South Korea, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim...more
A couple hugs as they stand on both sides of a fence built by German authorities on the German-Swiss border, as a protection measure due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, in a park on the banks of Lake Constance in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland,...more
An elderly couple wearing protective masks arrives at the TAPO bus terminal in Mexico City, Mexico, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
A couple stands on the empty Charles Bridge during sunset as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Prague, Czech Republic, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A couple wearing face masks embrace in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A couple wearing face masks are seen in front of a statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple wearing protective face masks walk on a nearly empty street at Ameyoko shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A couple wearing protective face masks at Hammersmith underground station in London, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A couple kiss at a park shopping area after the city's emergency alert level for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was downgraded, in Shanghai, China March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the city's emergency alert level for coronavirus disease was downgraded, on The Bund in Shanghai, China March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple sits at an open window in Hamburg, Germany, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A couple sits outside the Tower of London as it closes to tourists and the public after the British government issued advice to maintain "social distancing" as a means of responding to the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London,...more
A couple wears protective face masks as they kiss at Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
A couple wears protective masks, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Israeli couple Roni Ben-Ari and Yonatan Meushar, dance as they get married at Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue who are offering free, small scale weddings for young couples whose weddings cannot take place as planned due to restrictions imposed by the...more
A couple walks amid fallen leaves of Chinar trees in a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the...
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
U.S. leads world with most confirmed coronavirus cases
President Donald Trump extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April as the U.S. death toll topped 2,460 from coronavirus, according to a Reuters...
Chaos in India during coronavirus lockdown
India's coronavirus shutdown has triggered a humanitarian crisis with hundreds of thousands of migrant laborers seeking to head to their homes in the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the federal government to provide New York with more ventilators to face a public health crisis he estimated would last into May.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
U.S. leads world with most confirmed coronavirus cases
President Donald Trump extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April as the U.S. death toll topped 2,460 from coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally, with more than 141,000 cases, the most of any country in the world.
Chaos in India during coronavirus lockdown
India's coronavirus shutdown has triggered a humanitarian crisis with hundreds of thousands of migrant laborers seeking to head to their homes in the countryside after losing their jobs.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows
People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.
Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals
Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.
Brazil's coronavirus lockdown seen from above
Aerial views of a deserted Rio de Janeiro under coronavirus lockdown.
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.