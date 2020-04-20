Love in the time of coronavirus
Mexican bride Gabriela Delgado shows her engagement ring during a photoshoot after her wedding was postponed due the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Joshua and Anastasija Davis dance to music their friends played from their cars at a surprise street party, after a living room wedding ceremony, as coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions altered their wedding plans, in Pitt Meadows,...more
An Iraqi couple is seen at their wedding during a curfew in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aly...more
Roxanne, 25, a French lawyer working in Belgium, and Nicolas, 28, a real estate agent, attend their wedding ceremony despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2020. Only the witnesses were allowed to attend...more
Cam Gomez and Luiza Meneghim, whose wedding was canceled by City Hall, pose for photographs as the Supermoon rises through the clouds at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon...more
A couple hugs as they stand on both sides of a fence built by German authorities on the German-Swiss border as a protection measure in a park on the banks of Lake Constance in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, March 20, 2020. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
A Palestinian groom, Rafeh Qassim, wears a mask as he sits in a car with his bride on their wedding day in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
David Isaak and Pamala Blake giggle while trying to kiss with masks on after taking wedding vows over a two-way radio in a parking lot following the resumption of marriage services for couples whose nuptials were postponed in Anaheim, California,...more
A couple wears protective masks, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
A young couple poses for a picture after taking their wedding vows over a two-way radio in a parking lot after marriage services resumed for couples whose nuptials were postponed in Anaheim, California, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Peng Jing, 24, and Yao Bin, 28, pose for their wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Peng Jing, 24, and Yao Bin, 28, pose for their wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Jasna and Nicola Boccella wear protection masks as they pose after their wedding ceremony in front of the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Novi Herdjanto and Mellawati Isnoer wear protective masks before their wedding at a local religion department office in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 11, 2020. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan via REUTERS
Gabriela Delgado and Eduardo Dominguez wear protective face masks as they are wrapped in toilet paper during a photo shoot after their wedding was postponed in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mohamad Nurjaman and Ugi Lestari Widya Bahri greet their family members through a video conference after their wedding ceremony in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the city's emergency alert level for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was downgraded, on The Bund in Shanghai, China March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple kiss at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A couple sits on the ground as they enjoy blooming cherry blossoms during the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, at Ueno park in...more
A couple hold hands as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
A couple prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater that has been temporarily made for residents while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Seoul, South Korea, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim...more
