Pictures | Mon Apr 20, 2020 | 6:48pm EDT

Love in the time of coronavirus

Mexican bride Gabriela Delgado shows her engagement ring during a photoshoot after her wedding was postponed due the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican bride Gabriela Delgado shows her engagement ring during a photoshoot after her wedding was postponed due the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Mexican bride Gabriela Delgado shows her engagement ring during a photoshoot after her wedding was postponed due the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Joshua and Anastasija Davis dance to music their friends played from their cars at a surprise street party, after a living room wedding ceremony, as coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions altered their wedding plans, in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Canada March 22, 2020. Jan Frew via REUTERS

Joshua and Anastasija Davis dance to music their friends played from their cars at a surprise street party, after a living room wedding ceremony, as coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions altered their wedding plans, in Pitt Meadows,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Joshua and Anastasija Davis dance to music their friends played from their cars at a surprise street party, after a living room wedding ceremony, as coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions altered their wedding plans, in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Canada March 22, 2020. Jan Frew via REUTERS
An Iraqi couple is seen at their wedding during a curfew in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

An Iraqi couple is seen at their wedding during a curfew in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
An Iraqi couple is seen at their wedding during a curfew in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aly...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Roxanne, 25, a French lawyer working in Belgium, and Nicolas, 28, a real estate agent, attend their wedding ceremony despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2020. Only the witnesses were allowed to attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Roxanne, 25, a French lawyer working in Belgium, and Nicolas, 28, a real estate agent, attend their wedding ceremony despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2020. Only the witnesses were allowed to attend...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Roxanne, 25, a French lawyer working in Belgium, and Nicolas, 28, a real estate agent, attend their wedding ceremony despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2020. Only the witnesses were allowed to attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Cam Gomez and Luiza Meneghim, whose wedding was canceled by City Hall, pose for photographs as the Supermoon rises through the clouds at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cam Gomez and Luiza Meneghim, whose wedding was canceled by City Hall, pose for photographs as the Supermoon rises through the clouds at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Cam Gomez and Luiza Meneghim, whose wedding was canceled by City Hall, pose for photographs as the Supermoon rises through the clouds at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A couple hugs as they stand on both sides of a fence built by German authorities on the German-Swiss border as a protection measure in a park on the banks of Lake Constance in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, March 20, 2020. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

A couple hugs as they stand on both sides of a fence built by German authorities on the German-Swiss border as a protection measure in a park on the banks of Lake Constance in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, March 20, 2020. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A couple hugs as they stand on both sides of a fence built by German authorities on the German-Swiss border as a protection measure in a park on the banks of Lake Constance in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, March 20, 2020. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
A Palestinian groom, Rafeh Qassim, wears a mask as he sits in a car with his bride on their wedding day in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian groom, Rafeh Qassim, wears a mask as he sits in a car with his bride on their wedding day in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A Palestinian groom, Rafeh Qassim, wears a mask as he sits in a car with his bride on their wedding day in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
David Isaak and Pamala Blake giggle while trying to kiss with masks on after taking wedding vows over a two-way radio in a parking lot following the resumption of marriage services for couples whose nuptials were postponed in Anaheim, California, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

David Isaak and Pamala Blake giggle while trying to kiss with masks on after taking wedding vows over a two-way radio in a parking lot following the resumption of marriage services for couples whose nuptials were postponed in Anaheim, California,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
David Isaak and Pamala Blake giggle while trying to kiss with masks on after taking wedding vows over a two-way radio in a parking lot following the resumption of marriage services for couples whose nuptials were postponed in Anaheim, California, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A couple wears protective masks, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

A couple wears protective masks, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A couple wears protective masks, in Naples, Italy March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
A young couple poses for a picture after taking their wedding vows over a two-way radio in a parking lot after marriage services resumed for couples whose nuptials were postponed in Anaheim, California, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A young couple poses for a picture after taking their wedding vows over a two-way radio in a parking lot after marriage services resumed for couples whose nuptials were postponed in Anaheim, California, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A young couple poses for a picture after taking their wedding vows over a two-way radio in a parking lot after marriage services resumed for couples whose nuptials were postponed in Anaheim, California, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Peng Jing, 24, and Yao Bin, 28, pose for their wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Peng Jing, 24, and Yao Bin, 28, pose for their wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Peng Jing, 24, and Yao Bin, 28, pose for their wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Peng Jing, 24, and Yao Bin, 28, pose for their wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Peng Jing, 24, and Yao Bin, 28, pose for their wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Peng Jing, 24, and Yao Bin, 28, pose for their wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Jasna and Nicola Boccella wear protection masks as they pose after their wedding ceremony in front of the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland April 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Jasna and Nicola Boccella wear protection masks as they pose after their wedding ceremony in front of the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland April 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Jasna and Nicola Boccella wear protection masks as they pose after their wedding ceremony in front of the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland April 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Novi Herdjanto and Mellawati Isnoer wear protective masks before their wedding at a local religion department office in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 11, 2020. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan &nbsp;via REUTERS

Novi Herdjanto and Mellawati Isnoer wear protective masks before their wedding at a local religion department office in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 11, 2020.  Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan  via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Novi Herdjanto and Mellawati Isnoer wear protective masks before their wedding at a local religion department office in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 11, 2020.  Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan  via REUTERS
Gabriela Delgado and Eduardo Dominguez wear protective face masks as they are wrapped in toilet paper during a photo shoot after their wedding was postponed in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Gabriela Delgado and Eduardo Dominguez wear protective face masks as they are wrapped in toilet paper during a photo shoot after their wedding was postponed in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Gabriela Delgado and Eduardo Dominguez wear protective face masks as they are wrapped in toilet paper during a photo shoot after their wedding was postponed in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mohamad Nurjaman and Ugi Lestari Widya Bahri greet their family members through a video conference after their wedding ceremony in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Mohamad Nurjaman and Ugi Lestari Widya Bahri greet their family members through a video conference after their wedding ceremony in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Mohamad Nurjaman and Ugi Lestari Widya Bahri greet their family members through a video conference after their wedding ceremony in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the city's emergency alert level for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was downgraded, on The Bund in Shanghai, China March 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Aly Song

Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the city's emergency alert level for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was downgraded, on The Bund in Shanghai, China March 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the city's emergency alert level for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was downgraded, on The Bund in Shanghai, China March 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple kiss at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A couple kiss at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A couple kiss at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A couple sits on the ground as they enjoy blooming cherry blossoms during the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A couple sits on the ground as they enjoy blooming cherry blossoms during the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, at Ueno park in...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A couple sits on the ground as they enjoy blooming cherry blossoms during the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A couple hold hands as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

A couple hold hands as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A couple hold hands as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
A couple prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater that has been temporarily made for residents while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Seoul, South Korea, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater that has been temporarily made for residents while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Seoul, South Korea, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A couple prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater that has been temporarily made for residents while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Seoul, South Korea, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the...

