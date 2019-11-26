Love in the time of protest
A masked couple kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A couple shares a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A couple embraces during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A couple kisses on a bench left by demonstrators on a road during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A couple protects themselves from French CRS riot police during clashes with protesters on the Champs Elysees avenue after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A couple wear Lebanese flags as they walk along a street during anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A couple rests during a protest march in Parets Del Valles, near Barcelona, after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders, triggering violent protests in the region, Spain, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Henry Tong, wearing a helmet and a first aid vest associated with anti-extradition bill protests, kisses his wife Elaine To as they pose for photos after getting married in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2019. The banner reads,"Let's go for it together."...more
A newly married Sudanese couple is surrounded by protesters during a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators hold hands during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A bride waves a Lebanese flag as she and the groom drive past ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators kiss during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A couple hugs as they stand next to riot police blocking the street during "yellow vests" protest against higher fuel prices in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
5-Star Movement supporters kiss each others as they wear masks depicting former Italian Prime Ministers Silvio Berlusconi (R) and Matteo Renzi during a protest in front of Montecitorio government palace in Rome, Italy, October 11, 2017....more
"Yellow vests" protesters kiss in front of police during the last day of the European Parliament elections in Brussels, Belgium May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A same sex couple kisses in front of a wall of protest signs while taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration near the White House in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anti-government protesters hold hands during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, China October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Esteban Miranda and his partner kiss in front of the Andino Shopping Center during a protest against homophobia in Bogota, Colombia April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator couple poses for a photo at a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
