Pictures | Tue Nov 26, 2019 | 6:40pm EST

Love in the time of protest

A masked couple kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
1 / 20
A couple shares a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
2 / 20
A couple embraces during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
3 / 20
A couple kisses on a bench left by demonstrators on a road during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
4 / 20
A couple protects themselves from French CRS riot police during clashes with protesters on the Champs Elysees avenue after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
5 / 20
A couple wear Lebanese flags as they walk along a street during anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
6 / 20
A couple rests during a protest march in Parets Del Valles, near Barcelona, after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders, triggering violent protests in the region, Spain, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
7 / 20
Henry Tong, wearing a helmet and a first aid vest associated with anti-extradition bill protests, kisses his wife Elaine To as they pose for photos after getting married in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2019. The banner reads,"Let's go for it together." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
8 / 20
A newly married Sudanese couple is surrounded by protesters during a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
9 / 20
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
10 / 20
Demonstrators hold hands during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
11 / 20
A bride waves a Lebanese flag as she and the groom drive past ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
12 / 20
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators kiss during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
13 / 20
A couple hugs as they stand next to riot police blocking the street during "yellow vests" protest against higher fuel prices in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, December 08, 2018
14 / 20
5-Star Movement supporters kiss each others as they wear masks depicting former Italian Prime Ministers Silvio Berlusconi (R) and Matteo Renzi during a protest in front of Montecitorio government palace in Rome, Italy, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
15 / 20
"Yellow vests" protesters kiss in front of police during the last day of the European Parliament elections in Brussels, Belgium May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
16 / 20
A same sex couple kisses in front of a wall of protest signs while taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration near the White House in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
17 / 20
Anti-government protesters hold hands during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, China October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
18 / 20
Esteban Miranda and his partner kiss in front of the Andino Shopping Center during a protest against homophobia in Bogota, Colombia April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
19 / 20
A demonstrator couple poses for a photo at a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
20 / 20
