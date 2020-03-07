Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 11:05pm EST

Love speaks through glass panes at coronavirus facility

Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. Gene and Dorothy, turned 89 and 88 respectively this week. Gene has been in the nursing home since Feb. 21 after suffering from a stroke, said his son Todd, 59, an industrial engineer. But in late February the Seattle-area facility was locked down after seven residents died as a result of coronavirus. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. Gene and Dorothy, turned 89 and 88 respectively this week. Gene has been in the nursing home since Feb. 21 after suffering from a stroke, said his son Todd, 59, an industrial engineer. But in late February the Seattle-area facility was locked down after seven residents died as a result of coronavirus. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 12
Accompanied by Charlie and the couple's other son, Todd (not shown), Dorothy visited her husband at the nursing home this week, March 5, 2020. To avoid the risk of infection, they chatted on the phone while looking at each other through the window. REUTERS/David Ryder

Accompanied by Charlie and the couple's other son, Todd (not shown), Dorothy visited her husband at the nursing home this week, March 5, 2020. To avoid the risk of infection, they chatted on the phone while looking at each other through the window....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Accompanied by Charlie and the couple's other son, Todd (not shown), Dorothy visited her husband at the nursing home this week, March 5, 2020. To avoid the risk of infection, they chatted on the phone while looking at each other through the window. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 12
Dorothy Campbell and her son, Charlie Campbell, talk through a window with her husband, Gene Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland March 5. Gene is awaiting the results of tests to see if he has contracted the virus, his son said. He has shown some symptoms that are consistent with the coronavirus, including a cough and low-grade fever, said Charlie, 61, a retired nephrology nurse. Doctors at Life Care Center also detected an irregular heartbeat. REUTERS/David Ryder

Dorothy Campbell and her son, Charlie Campbell, talk through a window with her husband, Gene Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland March 5. Gene is awaiting the results of tests to see if he has contracted the virus, his son said. He has...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Dorothy Campbell and her son, Charlie Campbell, talk through a window with her husband, Gene Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland March 5. Gene is awaiting the results of tests to see if he has contracted the virus, his son said. He has shown some symptoms that are consistent with the coronavirus, including a cough and low-grade fever, said Charlie, 61, a retired nephrology nurse. Doctors at Life Care Center also detected an irregular heartbeat. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 12
Charlie Campbell and his mother Dorothy talk with a worker outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Charlie Campbell and his mother Dorothy talk with a worker outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Charlie Campbell and his mother Dorothy talk with a worker outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
4 / 12
Dorothy Campbell walks back to a car with son Charlie after talking with Gene through the window at the long-term care facility, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Dorothy Campbell walks back to a car with son Charlie after talking with Gene through the window at the long-term care facility, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Dorothy Campbell walks back to a car with son Charlie after talking with Gene through the window at the long-term care facility, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
5 / 12
Charlie Campbell talks to his father Gene through the window at the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Charlie Campbell talks to his father Gene through the window at the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Charlie Campbell talks to his father Gene through the window at the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
6 / 12
Dorothy Campbell waves while talking through a window to her husband Gene Campbell at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder

Dorothy Campbell waves while talking through a window to her husband Gene Campbell at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Dorothy Campbell waves while talking through a window to her husband Gene Campbell at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
7 / 12
Gene Campbell gestures to Charlie through the window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Gene Campbell gestures to Charlie through the window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Gene Campbell gestures to Charlie through the window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
8 / 12
Charlie Campbell talks on the phone as his father Gene, who is now showing symptoms of coronavirus, looks on at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Charlie Campbell talks on the phone as his father Gene, who is now showing symptoms of coronavirus, looks on at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Charlie Campbell talks on the phone as his father Gene, who is now showing symptoms of coronavirus, looks on at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
9 / 12
Charlie Campbell talks to his dad Gene through the window at the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Charlie Campbell talks to his dad Gene through the window at the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Charlie Campbell talks to his dad Gene through the window at the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
10 / 12
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 12
Todd Campbell and his brother, Charlie Campbell, talk to their father through a window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. Gene was moved on Friday to Swedish Edmonds Campus, a hospital about a half-hour drive away, Gene's blood was drawn for tests, with results expected in 48-72 hours, Charlie said. REUTERS/David Ryder

Todd Campbell and his brother, Charlie Campbell, talk to their father through a window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. Gene was moved on Friday to Swedish Edmonds Campus, a hospital about a half-hour drive away, Gene's blood was drawn...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Todd Campbell and his brother, Charlie Campbell, talk to their father through a window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. Gene was moved on Friday to Swedish Edmonds Campus, a hospital about a half-hour drive away, Gene's blood was drawn for tests, with results expected in 48-72 hours, Charlie said. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Next Slideshows

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

10:05pm EST
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a...

6:44pm EST
Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

6:38pm EST
U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 160 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

6:35pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 160 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

Before and after the coronavirus

Before and after the coronavirus

Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Climate activist Greta Thunberg staged a climate strike and met with the European Parliament's environment committee during a visit to Brussels, Belgium.

Political animals: Dogs, horses and cows play their parts in the 2020 race

Political animals: Dogs, horses and cows play their parts in the 2020 race

Candidates and voters interact with creatures big and small on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.

Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast