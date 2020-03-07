Love speaks through glass panes at coronavirus facility
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5,...more
Accompanied by Charlie and the couple's other son, Todd (not shown), Dorothy visited her husband at the nursing home this week, March 5, 2020. To avoid the risk of infection, they chatted on the phone while looking at each other through the window....more
Dorothy Campbell and her son, Charlie Campbell, talk through a window with her husband, Gene Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland March 5. Gene is awaiting the results of tests to see if he has contracted the virus, his son said. He has...more
Charlie Campbell and his mother Dorothy talk with a worker outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Dorothy Campbell walks back to a car with son Charlie after talking with Gene through the window at the long-term care facility, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Charlie Campbell talks to his father Gene through the window at the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Dorothy Campbell waves while talking through a window to her husband Gene Campbell at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder
Gene Campbell gestures to Charlie through the window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Charlie Campbell talks on the phone as his father Gene, who is now showing symptoms of coronavirus, looks on at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Charlie Campbell talks to his dad Gene through the window at the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder
Todd Campbell and his brother, Charlie Campbell, talk to their father through a window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. Gene was moved on Friday to Swedish Edmonds Campus, a hospital about a half-hour drive away, Gene's blood was drawn...more
