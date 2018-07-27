Lunar eclipse of the century
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A "blood moon" rises during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A full moon during an eclipse rises behind a power line in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A full moon rises during an eclipse in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A general view during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A "blood moon" rises during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Astronomy enthusiasts wait to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon at Marina South Pier in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A lunar eclipse is seen above the cityscape and the television tower in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A "blood moon" rises during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A full moon during an eclipse rises behind a house in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The full moon rises during a total eclipse above the Tour de Mayen and Tour d'Ai in the Swiss Alps in this picture taken from Chardonne near Vevey, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A full moon is seen near a picture of Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, before the start of a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An astronomy enthusiast looks through a pair of binoculars to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon at Marina South Pier in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Migrants land on Spanish beach
Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Spain's Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar.
Deadline to reunite immigrant families
About 1,400 children of some 2,500 separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with their families, a day after a court-ordered...
California's blazing Carr Fire
The Carr Fire in northern California's Shasta County has quadrupled in size over the last two days.
Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire
Greece's opposition accuses the government of arrogance and an utter failure to protect lives in responding to a devastating wildfire as questions remained...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Migrants land on Spanish beach
Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Spain's Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar.
Deadline to reunite immigrant families
About 1,400 children of some 2,500 separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with their families, a day after a court-ordered deadline.
California's blazing Carr Fire
The Carr Fire in northern California's Shasta County has quadrupled in size over the last two days.
Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire
Greece's opposition accuses the government of arrogance and an utter failure to protect lives in responding to a devastating wildfire as questions remained unanswered over how at least 86 people died in the town of Mati.
Syrian flag raised in Quneitra
Pro-Assad forces raise the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of the Golan Heights.
"Chain of lights" protest across Poland
Thousands stage protests across Poland after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a measure effectively letting the government choose the next Supreme Court chief.
North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War
North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an agreement reached in a landmark summit in June.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.