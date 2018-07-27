Edition:
Lunar eclipse of the century

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A "blood moon" rises during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A full moon during an eclipse rises behind a power line in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A full moon rises during an eclipse in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A general view during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A "blood moon" rises during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Astronomy enthusiasts wait to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon at Marina South Pier in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A lunar eclipse is seen above the cityscape and the television tower in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A "blood moon" rises during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A full moon during an eclipse rises behind a house in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The full moon rises during a total eclipse above the Tour de Mayen and Tour d'Ai in the Swiss Alps in this picture taken from Chardonne near Vevey, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A full moon is seen near a picture of Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, before the start of a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An astronomy enthusiast looks through a pair of binoculars to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon at Marina South Pier in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

