Pictures | Wed Jan 22, 2020 | 1:00pm EST

Lunar New Year celebrations

People perform a traditional Chinese lion dance to introduce Chinese culture ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, January 21, 2020. Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha/ via REUTERS

A Vietnamese farmer waits for customers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival) in a peach blossom flowers field in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

A rat statue is displayed for sale as decoration item ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Hanoi, Vietnam January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

A woman poses with a sculpture of a girl in traditional Chinese attire during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display which celebrates the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Rat at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Members from a lion dance crew make their way through traffic as the greet people on the streets ahead of Chinese New Year in Yangon, Myanmar, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A staff member hangs decoration for a lantern arch at a park ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China January 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker holds incense sticks at a factory ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Visitors are seen next to a light installation during a light show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Handan, Hebei province, China January 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

People shop for merchandises at a street market ahead of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A man wipes a Chinese traditional ceramic statue at the temple ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A worker carries incense sticks at a factory ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A diver dressed in Lion Dance costume is seen inside an aquarium to greet visitors ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Visitors walk past a topiary-like sculpture of a rat in traditional Chinese attire at the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display which showcases plant sculptures of the 12 zodiac animals to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Rat at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

A worker makes red lanterns at a workshop ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China January 10, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A Chinese tourist wears a mask as she arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Chinese performer dances during a folk art performance in Chinese Lunar New Year "China's 2020 Spring Festival" celebrations by the Chinese Cultural Center (CCC) at El Gomhouria Theatre in Cairo, Egypt January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A giant panda cub plays with a stuffed toy mouse during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of Rat, at Shenshuping panda base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China January 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker holds a tray of packed traditional Chinese New Year snacks in a workshop in Yangon, Myanmar, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Travellers line up to board their train at a railway station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Children play at a village ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhoukou, Henan province, China January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Chinese tourist wears a mask as she arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

