Lunar New Year celebrations
People burn incense sticks and joss papers to pray for good fortune on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, at a temple in Chongqing, China February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A performer blows fire during Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown, Binondo, Manila, Philippines, February 5. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People perform Chinese Lion dance in Chinatown during the Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand February 5. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman sells seafood in a temporary night market to mark Chinese New Year in Bangkok, Thailand February 4. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man burns incense sticks and prays for good fortune at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Pig in Beijing, China, February 5. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks at Gede market decorated with lanterns during Chinese Lunar New Year's eve in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, February 4. Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha/ via REUTERS
Performers rehearse a re-enactment of a Chinese New Year Qing Dynasty ceremony at the Temple of Earth in Ditan Park in Beijing, China, February 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man prays during Chinese Lunar New Year's eve at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 5. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A woman lights an incense stick on Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Binondo, Manila, Philippines, February 5. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year of the Pig at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore, February 4. REUTERS/Feline Lim
People walk inside a Chinese temple during the celebration of the Lunar New Year in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand February 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman sells souvenirs in Chinatown during the Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand February 5. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man prays with joss sticks at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Pig in Singapore, February 4. REUTERS/Feline Lim
A man sells balloons in Chinatown during the Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand February 5. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Woman lights incense sticks as she prays during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 5. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People mingle in Ditan Park on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Pig in Beijing, China, February 5. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man burns incense sticks and prays for good fortune at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Pig in Beijing, China, February 5. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
