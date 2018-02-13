Lunar New Year
A man takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Folk artists perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at Taierzhuang Ancient Town scenic area in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China February 10, 2018.REUTERS/Stringer
A woman draws "Fai Chun", or Chinese New Year, couplets for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A giant dog lantern decoration is seen for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man prepares lanterns and decorations for sale at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man buys candies as he prepares for Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People walk past lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Men perform a dragon dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Visitors take pictures of themselves with lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People visit lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
A person holds a T-shirt for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Glodok market in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A visitor hangs his wish to a lantern at a lantern fair ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China February 8, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
A child holds Spring Festival decorations at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hefei, Anhui province, China February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Villagers wait to collect their share of bonuses at a ceremony by an agricultural cooperation, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Fuyang, Anhui province, China January 31, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
Passengers walk to board trains at Dongguan East railway station, as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Germany's carnival
The Rose Monday parades in Mainz and Duesseldorf are the highlight of the German street carnival season.
Carnival in Brazil's jungle
People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.
War of the oranges
Members of rival teams battle it out in a war with oranges during the annual carnival in the northern Italian town of Ivrea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang
The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.
Westminster Dog Show
Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana
Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.
Fire rips through historic Haiti market
A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.