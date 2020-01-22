Lunar New Year travel rush
A Chinese tourist wears a mask as she arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand January 22, 2020. Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to 17 on Wednesday with more than...more
Passengers wearing masks are seen in the waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. The virus has spread from Wuhan to population centers including...more
A man pushes his luggage as a child sits atop with a mask at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holding a rat stuffed toy sits inside a train as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at a railway station in Beijing, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Travellers wait for their train at a railway station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy takes a nap in a train as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Performers wear costumes for the arrival of Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman wearing a mask is seen at a waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers wearing masks walk under a train information board at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk outside Beijing Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An employee stands behind a door as the train arrives at a railway station while the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Baoding, Hebei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A traveller pushes his luggage as his son rides atop, in Beijing West Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Travellers wait for their trains inside Zhengzhou East Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A father feeds water to his son next to his daughter in a train during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Luohe, Henan province, China January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Travellers wait for their train at a railway station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Travellers line up to board their train at a railway station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A passenger wears a mask at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Paramilitary police officers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A staff member wearing a mask monitors thermal scanners that detect temperatures of passengers at the security check inside the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 21, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
