Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 4, 2017 | 12:30pm EDT

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna, Italy July 2, 2017. A robot wheels across a rocky, windswept landscape that looks like the surface of some distant planet from a science fiction film. But it is not in outer space, it's on the slopes of Europe's most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna, Italy July 2, 2017. A robot wheels across a rocky, windswept landscape that looks like the surface of some distant planet from a science fiction film....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna, Italy July 2, 2017. A robot wheels across a rocky, windswept landscape that looks like the surface of some distant planet from a science fiction film. But it is not in outer space, it's on the slopes of Europe's most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
1 / 12
A robot is seen on Mount Etna. Mount Etna, in Sicily, is a test bed for the approximately three-foot high, four-wheeled machine ahead of a future mission to the moon. It is being conducted by the German Aerospace Centre, the agency which runs Germany's space programme. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A robot is seen on Mount Etna. Mount Etna, in Sicily, is a test bed for the approximately three-foot high, four-wheeled machine ahead of a future mission to the moon. It is being conducted by the German Aerospace Centre, the agency which runs...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A robot is seen on Mount Etna. Mount Etna, in Sicily, is a test bed for the approximately three-foot high, four-wheeled machine ahead of a future mission to the moon. It is being conducted by the German Aerospace Centre, the agency which runs Germany's space programme. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
2 / 12
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna. The programme has enlisted experts from Germany, Britain, the United States and Italy to research ROBEX (Robotic Exploration of Extreme Environments) with the aim of improving robotic equipment that will be used in space. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna. The programme has enlisted experts from Germany, Britain, the United States and Italy to research ROBEX (Robotic Exploration of Extreme Environments)...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna. The programme has enlisted experts from Germany, Britain, the United States and Italy to research ROBEX (Robotic Exploration of Extreme Environments) with the aim of improving robotic equipment that will be used in space. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
3 / 12
A scientist from German Aerospace Center controls a robot on Mount Etna. "This is aimed at simulating a future, hypothetical landing mission on the moon or Mars and they use a lot of robots which are there to transport and install different instruments", said Boris Behncke, a volcanologist from the National Vulcanology Institute in Catania, near Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A scientist from German Aerospace Center controls a robot on Mount Etna. "This is aimed at simulating a future, hypothetical landing mission on the moon or Mars and they use a lot of robots which are there to transport and install different...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A scientist from German Aerospace Center controls a robot on Mount Etna. "This is aimed at simulating a future, hypothetical landing mission on the moon or Mars and they use a lot of robots which are there to transport and install different instruments", said Boris Behncke, a volcanologist from the National Vulcanology Institute in Catania, near Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
4 / 12
A scientist from German Aerospace Center is seen working as he tests robots. Scientists also hope to use the robots to explore the depths of Mount Etna and relay back useful technical data on seismic movement. The techniques learnt on Etna would then be deployed in lunar missions or in the exploration of Mars. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A scientist from German Aerospace Center is seen working as he tests robots. Scientists also hope to use the robots to explore the depths of Mount Etna and relay back useful technical data on seismic movement. The techniques learnt on Etna would then...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A scientist from German Aerospace Center is seen working as he tests robots. Scientists also hope to use the robots to explore the depths of Mount Etna and relay back useful technical data on seismic movement. The techniques learnt on Etna would then be deployed in lunar missions or in the exploration of Mars. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
5 / 12
Scientists from German Aerospace Center stand in front of a robot on Mount Etna. An initial robotic testing phase has nearly been completed on the Piano del Lago area of the volcano, a desolate stretch of terrain buffeted by strong winds. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Scientists from German Aerospace Center stand in front of a robot on Mount Etna. An initial robotic testing phase has nearly been completed on the Piano del Lago area of the volcano, a desolate stretch of terrain buffeted by strong...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Scientists from German Aerospace Center stand in front of a robot on Mount Etna. An initial robotic testing phase has nearly been completed on the Piano del Lago area of the volcano, a desolate stretch of terrain buffeted by strong winds. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
6 / 12
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. Next, a network of equipment including rover robots and drones will be mounted to monitor seismic activity that closely simulates that which would be used on the moon. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. Next, a network of equipment including rover robots and drones will be mounted to monitor seismic activity that closely simulates that which would be used on the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. Next, a network of equipment including rover robots and drones will be mounted to monitor seismic activity that closely simulates that which would be used on the moon. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
7 / 12
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
8 / 12
A robot is seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A robot is seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A robot is seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 12
Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
10 / 12
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
11 / 12
Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Next Slideshows

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

Jul 03 2017
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

Jul 03 2017
A day at vintage baseball

A day at vintage baseball

The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in...

Jul 02 2017
Marking Canada's 150

Marking Canada's 150

Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the...

Jul 02 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast