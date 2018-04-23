Macron's state visit with Trump
President Trump speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive for their state visit to Washington and meetings with President Trump after landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the news media after arriving with his wife Brigitte Macron for their state visit to Washington at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand at attention for the French and U.S. national anthems as they arrive for their state visit to Washington and meetings with President Trump after landing at Joint Base Andrews in...more
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shovel dirt onto a freshly planted oak tree as first lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron watch on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron prepare to board the Marine One helicopter prior to departing the White House for dinner in Washington, April 23, 2018, REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump plant an oak tree sapling with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walks together with their wives Brigitte Macron and first lady Melania Trump as they exit the West Wing to plant a tree together at the White House in Washington, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos...more
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte walk to a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive at the White House in Washington, April 23, 2018, REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside...more
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron prepare to board the Marine One helicopter prior to departing the White House for dinner in Washington, April 23, 2018, REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump listens to a question as he stands with Brigitte Macron on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walk from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrive for their tour of the estate of first U.S. President George Washington, in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside Washington, April 23, 2018....more
Next Slideshows
Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
A white van jumped the curb and struck pedestrians in Canada's largest city before the driver was taken into custody.
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping...
Royal baby boy
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with...
MORE IN PICTURES
Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
A white van jumped the curb and struck pedestrians in Canada's largest city before the driver was taken into custody.
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping pressure on the leftist government of President Daniel Ortega.
Royal baby boy
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
The royal siblings
A look at Prince George and Princess Charlotte over the years, as they welcome their newborn baby brother.
Funeral for Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush was remembered at her funeral as a formidable but caring figure whose devotion to her family was matched only by her commitment to public service.
Inside Chernobyl
Scenes inside the Ukrainian power plant more than 30 years after a nuclear disaster permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.
Blast at election center in Kabul
A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital, killing more than 50 people.
Notable deaths in 2018
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.