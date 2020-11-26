Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid COVID-19
A police officer looks on during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to the spectators due to the spread of the coronavirus in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A balloon depicting Red Titan, a character from "Ryan's World", is seen during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to the spectators due in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The "The Boss Baby" balloon is seen during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Participants gather ahead of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to the spectators in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A balloon depicting Red Titan, a character from "Ryan's World", is seen ahead of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man wearing a "Covidisor" walks by barricades of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People look on from behind a fence during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to the spectators in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People walk by vehicles blocking access to the parade route ahead of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float is seen ahead of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A balloon is seen during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Assistants carry "The Boss Baby" balloon during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
