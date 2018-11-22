Edition:
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A float hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A child watches floats pass from behind a barricade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Clowns wave to spectators. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A police car barricades the street. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sinclair's DINO float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A marching band performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A turkey float gets underway. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Participants perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A participant tries to stay warm. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Goku float from the Dragon Ball anime series hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Clowns on roller blades perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People watch from indoors. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A turkey float gets underway. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

