Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
A float hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A child watches floats pass from behind a barricade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Clowns wave to spectators. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A police car barricades the street. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sinclair's DINO float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A marching band performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A turkey float gets underway. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Participants perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A participant tries to stay warm. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Goku float from the Dragon Ball anime series hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Clowns on roller blades perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People watch from indoors. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A float hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A turkey float gets underway. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
