Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paw Patrol's Chase balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch the parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Ice Age's Scrat and his Acorn balloon are carried. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Elf On The Shelf is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A marching band arrives to take part during the parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Santa Claus makes his way down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Frozen's Olaf balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The SpongeBob Squarepants balloon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Sinclair Dinosaur balloon is carried. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Smokey Robinson takes part in the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A marching band takes part in the parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Spectators watch the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Angry Birds' Red is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A performer dressed as a candy cane walks on 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pikachu is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Tom Turkey float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York City Police Department officers watch the Ronald McDonald balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the Ohio University Marching Band walk down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers stand guard for security as the Angry Birds Red balloon makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants arrive to take part in the parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants arrive to take part in the parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York Police Department officers stand on guard as the Charlie Brown balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Hello Kitty balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Grinch is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People dressed as cartoon characters on tandem bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The DreamWorks Animation Trolls balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
