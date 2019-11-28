Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Olaf from Frozen balloon hovers above the crowd during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Chase from Paw Patrol hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A marching band performs. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Spongebob SquarePants with Gary the Snail balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Jett by Super Wings balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Dr Seuss The Grinch balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Performers participate in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Sinclair s Dino balloon. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Trolls balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Pillsbury Doughboy. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Nutcracker balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Performers participate. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Astronaut Snoopy balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Goku from Dragon Ball balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A performer walks after participating. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Children watch from inside a building. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Elf on the Shelf balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Black Eyed Peas perform. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Red Power Ranger balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Dr Seuss The Grinch balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A performer participates. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
People look from a window as Splashing Safari Adventure float gets underway. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Ronald McDonald balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Participants take part in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Santa Claus greets the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong protesters stag 'Thanksgiving' rally
Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm...
Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf
Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations...
Violence in Chile resurges
More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hong Kong protesters stag 'Thanksgiving' rally
Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to legislation backing anti-government protesters.
Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf
Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations aimed at the downfall of a government backed by Tehran.
Violence in Chile resurges
More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus
Police said they would enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Thursday, bringing their near two-week siege of the campus to an end, after final searches for any pro-democracy protesters still hiding turned up empty leaving the compound scattered with debris and defaced with political slogans.
Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters
Protests in Iraq ramp up after security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing several people and wounding dozens of others in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Fast-moving fire threatens Santa Barbara County
Wind-driven flames raced down wooded hillsides toward Santa Barbara, California, sending around 5,500 residents fleeing as firefighters battled to save homes before expected relief from rain.
Love in the time of protest
Protesters demonstrate non-violence in moments of civil unrest around the world.