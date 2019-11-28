Edition:
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Olaf from Frozen balloon hovers above the crowd during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Chase from Paw Patrol hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A marching band performs. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Spongebob SquarePants with Gary the Snail balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The Jett by Super Wings balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The Dr Seuss The Grinch balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Performers participate in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The Sinclair s Dino balloon. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Trolls balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The Pillsbury Doughboy. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The Nutcracker balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Performers participate. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Astronaut Snoopy balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Goku from Dragon Ball balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A performer walks after participating. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Children watch from inside a building. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Elf on the Shelf balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Black Eyed Peas perform. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Red Power Ranger balloon. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Dr Seuss The Grinch balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A performer participates. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People look from a window as Splashing Safari Adventure float gets underway. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Ronald McDonald balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Participants take part in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham balloon hovers above the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Santa Claus greets the crowd. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

