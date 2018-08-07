Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 7, 2018 | 7:40pm EDT

Made in China since the Qing dynasty

In an ornately decorated building in central Beijing, cobbler Cai Wenke painstakingly makes shoes by hand in a process that has hardly changed since the business first started in 1853. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

In an ornately decorated building in central Beijing, cobbler Cai Wenke painstakingly makes shoes by hand in a process that has hardly changed since the business first started in 1853. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
In an ornately decorated building in central Beijing, cobbler Cai Wenke painstakingly makes shoes by hand in a process that has hardly changed since the business first started in 1853. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 24
Neiliansheng has made shoes with traditional 'thousand-layer' soles and hand-stitched fabric uppers since the Qing dynasty, which ruled China until 1912. Among its satisfied customers, it counts politicians and celebrities, from Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping to Jackie Chan. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Neiliansheng has made shoes with traditional 'thousand-layer' soles and hand-stitched fabric uppers since the Qing dynasty, which ruled China until 1912. Among its satisfied customers, it counts politicians and celebrities, from Mao Zedong and Deng...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Neiliansheng has made shoes with traditional 'thousand-layer' soles and hand-stitched fabric uppers since the Qing dynasty, which ruled China until 1912. Among its satisfied customers, it counts politicians and celebrities, from Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping to Jackie Chan. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 24
The shoes, first designed for court nobility commonly carried around in sedan chairs, are made with more than 40 types of tools, in a specific sequence of more than 90 steps. Each pair usually takes about four to five days to finish. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The shoes, first designed for court nobility commonly carried around in sedan chairs, are made with more than 40 types of tools, in a specific sequence of more than 90 steps. Each pair usually takes about four to five days to finish. REUTERS/Thomas...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
The shoes, first designed for court nobility commonly carried around in sedan chairs, are made with more than 40 types of tools, in a specific sequence of more than 90 steps. Each pair usually takes about four to five days to finish. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 24
Cai, 39, learned the trade almost a decade ago, and skilfully demonstrated the craft, nailing the white cotton fabric to the sole, which is formed from 35 layers of cotton interwoven with hemp thread in a criss-cross fashion. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cai, 39, learned the trade almost a decade ago, and skilfully demonstrated the craft, nailing the white cotton fabric to the sole, which is formed from 35 layers of cotton interwoven with hemp thread in a criss-cross fashion. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Cai, 39, learned the trade almost a decade ago, and skilfully demonstrated the craft, nailing the white cotton fabric to the sole, which is formed from 35 layers of cotton interwoven with hemp thread in a criss-cross fashion. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 24
After the shoes are made, colorful or patterned cloth is sewn on. A pair of these classic shoes costs about 500 yuan ($73). REUTERS/Thomas Peter

After the shoes are made, colorful or patterned cloth is sewn on. A pair of these classic shoes costs about 500 yuan ($73). REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
After the shoes are made, colorful or patterned cloth is sewn on. A pair of these classic shoes costs about 500 yuan ($73). REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 24
Neiliansheng, which has changed hands many times over the years, now makes more than 300 varieties of the shoes, all based on the same design conceived 150 years ago. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Neiliansheng, which has changed hands many times over the years, now makes more than 300 varieties of the shoes, all based on the same design conceived 150 years ago. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Neiliansheng, which has changed hands many times over the years, now makes more than 300 varieties of the shoes, all based on the same design conceived 150 years ago. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 24
A customer tries on a handmade 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe at the Neiliansheng showroom. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A customer tries on a handmade 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe at the Neiliansheng showroom. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A customer tries on a handmade 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe at the Neiliansheng showroom. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 24
New, more fashionable styles such as open-toed sandals and prints featuring characters such as Hello Kitty and Angry Birds cater to younger customers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

New, more fashionable styles such as open-toed sandals and prints featuring characters such as Hello Kitty and Angry Birds cater to younger customers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
New, more fashionable styles such as open-toed sandals and prints featuring characters such as Hello Kitty and Angry Birds cater to younger customers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 24
Shoes embellished with feathers and pearls are used by Chinese opera performers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Shoes embellished with feathers and pearls are used by Chinese opera performers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Shoes embellished with feathers and pearls are used by Chinese opera performers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 24
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 24
Cobbler Cai Wenke puts the finishing touches to a 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cobbler Cai Wenke puts the finishing touches to a 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Cobbler Cai Wenke puts the finishing touches to a 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 24
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 24
Nails and tools used in production lie on a bench. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Nails and tools used in production lie on a bench. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Nails and tools used in production lie on a bench. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 24
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a "thousand-layer" cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a "thousand-layer" cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a "thousand-layer" cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 24
A handmade 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A handmade 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A handmade 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 24
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a "thousand-layer" cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a "thousand-layer" cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a "thousand-layer" cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 24
A customer tries on a shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A customer tries on a shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A customer tries on a shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 24
People walk past the Neiliansheng shoemaker in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People walk past the Neiliansheng shoemaker in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
People walk past the Neiliansheng shoemaker in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 24
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 24
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 24
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 24
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
22 / 24
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
23 / 24
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Swan roundup

Swan roundup

Next Slideshows

Swan roundup

Swan roundup

Due to hot weather swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter.

10:05am EDT
Viking festival

Viking festival

The festival in Spain re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August.

Aug 06 2018
Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

Aug 01 2018
Supermarket of felt

Supermarket of felt

British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.

Jul 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Gay Games in Paris

Gay Games in Paris

Athletes from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia were among thousands of people convening in Paris for the 10th Gay Games, which aim to raise awareness about LGBT rights.

Drone explosions during Venezuelan leader's speech

Drone explosions during Venezuelan leader's speech

Six people have been detained after the government said suspects launched two drones laden with C4 explosives over an outdoor rally commemorating the founding of the National Guard.

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Rescue workers face scenes of destruction across Indonesia's resort island of Lombok after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 killed dozens in the second powerful quake in a week.

Swan roundup

Swan roundup

Due to hot weather swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter.

Bangladeshi students protest for safer roads

Bangladeshi students protest for safer roads

Tens of thousands students blocked roads protesting for a ninth day to demand safer roads after a bus hit two teenagers.

Viking festival

Viking festival

The festival in Spain re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August.

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Four people were arrested as scores of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators squared off in Portland, Oregon.

Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for Zimbabwe to unite behind him after he was declared winner of national elections, but the opposition leader insisted he had won and said he would use all means necessary to challenge the result.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast