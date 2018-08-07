Made in China since the Qing dynasty
In an ornately decorated building in central Beijing, cobbler Cai Wenke painstakingly makes shoes by hand in a process that has hardly changed since the business first started in 1853. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Neiliansheng has made shoes with traditional 'thousand-layer' soles and hand-stitched fabric uppers since the Qing dynasty, which ruled China until 1912. Among its satisfied customers, it counts politicians and celebrities, from Mao Zedong and Deng...more
The shoes, first designed for court nobility commonly carried around in sedan chairs, are made with more than 40 types of tools, in a specific sequence of more than 90 steps. Each pair usually takes about four to five days to finish. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Cai, 39, learned the trade almost a decade ago, and skilfully demonstrated the craft, nailing the white cotton fabric to the sole, which is formed from 35 layers of cotton interwoven with hemp thread in a criss-cross fashion. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
After the shoes are made, colorful or patterned cloth is sewn on. A pair of these classic shoes costs about 500 yuan ($73). REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Neiliansheng, which has changed hands many times over the years, now makes more than 300 varieties of the shoes, all based on the same design conceived 150 years ago. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A customer tries on a handmade 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe at the Neiliansheng showroom. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
New, more fashionable styles such as open-toed sandals and prints featuring characters such as Hello Kitty and Angry Birds cater to younger customers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Shoes embellished with feathers and pearls are used by Chinese opera performers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cobbler Cai Wenke puts the finishing touches to a 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nails and tools used in production lie on a bench. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a "thousand-layer" cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A handmade 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a "thousand-layer" cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A customer tries on a shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk past the Neiliansheng shoemaker in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A traditional 'thousand-layer' cloth shoe. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Swan roundup
Due to hot weather swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter.
Viking festival
The festival in Spain re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August.
Animal E.R.
Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.
Supermarket of felt
British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Gay Games in Paris
Athletes from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia were among thousands of people convening in Paris for the 10th Gay Games, which aim to raise awareness about LGBT rights.
Drone explosions during Venezuelan leader's speech
Six people have been detained after the government said suspects launched two drones laden with C4 explosives over an outdoor rally commemorating the founding of the National Guard.
Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island
Rescue workers face scenes of destruction across Indonesia's resort island of Lombok after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 killed dozens in the second powerful quake in a week.
Swan roundup
Due to hot weather swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter.
Bangladeshi students protest for safer roads
Tens of thousands students blocked roads protesting for a ninth day to demand safer roads after a bus hit two teenagers.
Viking festival
The festival in Spain re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August.
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland
Four people were arrested as scores of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators squared off in Portland, Oregon.
Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election
President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for Zimbabwe to unite behind him after he was declared winner of national elections, but the opposition leader insisted he had won and said he would use all means necessary to challenge the result.