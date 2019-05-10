Made in China, sold to the world
A staff member sits in a stall selling plastic turf at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019. The eastern Chinese city of Yiwu is home to the world's largest wholesale market for a wide range of small items from...more
Women talk in a stall that sells Christmas products at the Yiwu Wholesale Market. The eastern city of 1.2 million people, 180 miles (285 km) south of Shanghai, is nicknamed "Christmas Town" for producing 60 percent of the world's Christmas...more
A flag of the U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign and the U.S. flag are seen in a flag stall. Known as the "world's largest small commodity wholesale market," Yiwu has transformed the fortunes of its Chinese...more
A staff member sits in a stall that sells gun models. With an influx of Middle Eastern money, Yiwu has been transformed to become a major trading hub between China and the Middle East, a new Silk Road linking their economies. REUTERS/Aly Song
Mannequins with wigs are seen in a stall. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially to emerging markets. REUTERS/Aly Song
A staff member stands in a stall that sells clocks. REUTERS/Aly Song
A staff member sits in a stall that sells tools. REUTERS/Aly Song
The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall. REUTERS/Aly Song
Christmas products hang on a closed stall. REUTERS/Aly Song
Souvenir placards are seen inside a stall. REUTERS/Aly Song
A vendor works on a wig. REUTERS/Aly Song
A staff member closes a Christmas products stall after a working day. REUTERS/Aly Song
