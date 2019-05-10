Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 10, 2019 | 11:55am EDT

Made in China, sold to the world

A staff member sits in a stall selling plastic turf at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019. The eastern Chinese city of Yiwu is home to the world's largest wholesale market for a wide range of small items from pencils to socks to cups. REUTERS/Aly Song

A staff member sits in a stall selling plastic turf at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019. The eastern Chinese city of Yiwu is home to the world's largest wholesale market for a wide range of small items from...more

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A staff member sits in a stall selling plastic turf at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019. The eastern Chinese city of Yiwu is home to the world's largest wholesale market for a wide range of small items from pencils to socks to cups. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 12
Women talk in a stall that sells Christmas products at the Yiwu Wholesale Market. The eastern city of 1.2 million people, 180 miles (285 km) south of Shanghai, is nicknamed "Christmas Town" for producing 60 percent of the world's Christmas decorations. REUTERS/Aly Song

Women talk in a stall that sells Christmas products at the Yiwu Wholesale Market. The eastern city of 1.2 million people, 180 miles (285 km) south of Shanghai, is nicknamed "Christmas Town" for producing 60 percent of the world's Christmas...more

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Women talk in a stall that sells Christmas products at the Yiwu Wholesale Market. The eastern city of 1.2 million people, 180 miles (285 km) south of Shanghai, is nicknamed "Christmas Town" for producing 60 percent of the world's Christmas decorations. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 12
A flag of the U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign and the U.S. flag are seen in a flag stall. Known as the "world's largest small commodity wholesale market," Yiwu has transformed the fortunes of its Chinese workers but has also opened up a wealth of opportunities in cheap manufacturing for foreign migrants. REUTERS/Aly Song

A flag of the U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign and the U.S. flag are seen in a flag stall. Known as the "world's largest small commodity wholesale market," Yiwu has transformed the fortunes of its Chinese...more

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A flag of the U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign and the U.S. flag are seen in a flag stall. Known as the "world's largest small commodity wholesale market," Yiwu has transformed the fortunes of its Chinese workers but has also opened up a wealth of opportunities in cheap manufacturing for foreign migrants. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 12
A staff member sits in a stall that sells gun models. With an influx of Middle Eastern money, Yiwu has been transformed to become a major trading hub between China and the Middle East, a new Silk Road linking their economies. REUTERS/Aly Song

A staff member sits in a stall that sells gun models. With an influx of Middle Eastern money, Yiwu has been transformed to become a major trading hub between China and the Middle East, a new Silk Road linking their economies. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A staff member sits in a stall that sells gun models. With an influx of Middle Eastern money, Yiwu has been transformed to become a major trading hub between China and the Middle East, a new Silk Road linking their economies. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 12
Mannequins with wigs are seen in a stall. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially to emerging markets. REUTERS/Aly Song

Mannequins with wigs are seen in a stall. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially to emerging markets. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Mannequins with wigs are seen in a stall. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially to emerging markets. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 12
A staff member stands in a stall that sells clocks. REUTERS/Aly Song

A staff member stands in a stall that sells clocks. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A staff member stands in a stall that sells clocks. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 12
A staff member sits in a stall that sells tools. REUTERS/Aly Song

A staff member sits in a stall that sells tools. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A staff member sits in a stall that sells tools. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 12
The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall. REUTERS/Aly Song

The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 12
Christmas products hang on a closed stall. REUTERS/Aly Song

Christmas products hang on a closed stall. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Christmas products hang on a closed stall. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 12
Souvenir placards are seen inside a stall. REUTERS/Aly Song

Souvenir placards are seen inside a stall. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Souvenir placards are seen inside a stall. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 12
A vendor works on a wig. REUTERS/Aly Song

A vendor works on a wig. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
A vendor works on a wig. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 12
A staff member closes a Christmas products stall after a working day. REUTERS/Aly Song

A staff member closes a Christmas products stall after a working day. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
A staff member closes a Christmas products stall after a working day. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Next Slideshows

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

8:15am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 09 2019
Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad

Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad

Chinese-Americans commemorate their ancestors' roles in building much of the cross-country U.S. Transcontinental Railroad that transformed America's Western...

May 09 2019
Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

May 09 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad

Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad

Chinese-Americans commemorate their ancestors' roles in building much of the cross-country U.S. Transcontinental Railroad that transformed America's Western frontier, performing dangerous, often deadly work for less pay through the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Kim Jong Un, military man

Kim Jong Un, military man

A look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving guidance on military tactics.

Uber drivers strike ahead of IPO

Uber drivers strike ahead of IPO

Uber drivers went on strike to protest the disparity between gig-economy conditions and the sums that investors are likely to make in Friday's blockbuster stock market debut.

Meghan and Harry welcome baby Archie

Meghan and Harry welcome baby Archie

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, saying the arrival of their "little bundle of joy" was magic.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes On Fashion."

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast