Madrid Fashion Week
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2018 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada acknowledges the public's applause. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model gets made up during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ana Locking. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ana Locking. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ana Locking. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Hannibal Laguna. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model holds her shoes before taking part in a show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
The 2nd Skin Co.. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model talks on the phone as she gets made up during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Models dance on the catwalk as they present creations by Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Roberto Verino. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Roberto Verino. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Roberto Verino. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Alvarno. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Alvarno. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera
