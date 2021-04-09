Madrid Fashion Week kicks off after tough year for industry
A model displays an outfit created by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Maya Hansen. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Models display creations by fashion house Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model falls on the stage as she displays an outfit created by Fernando Claro. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Models display outfits created by Maya Hansen. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays a creation by fashion house Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Models display outfits created by Fernando Claro. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Models wait next to a social distancing sticker before displaying outfits created by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Maya Hansen. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model poses backstage before displaying an outfit created by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit from Otrura fashion house. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Maya Hansen. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Fernando Claro. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Models display outfits from Otrura fashion house. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model checks her mobile phone in the backstage before the show of fashion house Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Fernando Claro. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Models display creations by fashion house Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit from Otrura fashion house. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit from Otrura fashion house. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Models perform as they present creations by fashion house Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Fernando Claro. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model displays an outfit created by Fernando Claro. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
