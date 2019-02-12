Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks next to his mother Norka Marquez and his wife Fabiana Rosales, as he attends a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Opposition supporters carrying a cardboard cut-out of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Maracaibo, Venezuela February 12....more
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a banner that reads "I sign against the interference of the United States" while attending a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela...more
Rafaela Requesens, sister of the detained lawmaker Juan Requesens, speaks as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12....more
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, leaves after attending a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally in support of his government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
General view of opposition supporters taking part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Urena, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Maracaibo, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
A woman shouts as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Urena, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. Banner reads "We demand freedom". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
General view of opposition supporters taking part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
