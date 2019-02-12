Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 12, 2019 | 6:10pm EST

Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks next to his mother Norka Marquez and his wife Fabiana Rosales, as he attends a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks next to his mother Norka Marquez and his wife Fabiana Rosales, as he attends a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks next to his mother Norka Marquez and his wife Fabiana Rosales, as he attends a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 18
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
2 / 18
Opposition supporters carrying a cardboard cut-out of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Maracaibo, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Opposition supporters carrying a cardboard cut-out of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Maracaibo, Venezuela February 12....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Opposition supporters carrying a cardboard cut-out of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Maracaibo, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
3 / 18
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a banner that reads "I sign against the interference of the United States" while attending a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a banner that reads "I sign against the interference of the United States" while attending a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a banner that reads "I sign against the interference of the United States" while attending a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
4 / 18
Rafaela Requesens, sister of the detained lawmaker Juan Requesens, speaks as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. Slogan displayed on screen reads "No more dictatorship". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Rafaela Requesens, sister of the detained lawmaker Juan Requesens, speaks as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Rafaela Requesens, sister of the detained lawmaker Juan Requesens, speaks as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. Slogan displayed on screen reads "No more dictatorship". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 18
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
6 / 18
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, leaves after attending a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, leaves after attending a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, leaves after attending a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
7 / 18
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally in support of his government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally in support of his government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally in support of his government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
8 / 18
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
9 / 18
General view of opposition supporters taking part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

General view of opposition supporters taking part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
General view of opposition supporters taking part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
10 / 18
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
11 / 18
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Urena, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Urena, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Urena, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 18
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
13 / 18
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Maracaibo, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Maracaibo, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Maracaibo, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
14 / 18
A woman shouts as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Urena, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman shouts as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Urena, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A woman shouts as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Urena, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 18
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. Banner reads "We demand freedom". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. Banner reads "We demand freedom". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. Banner reads "We demand freedom". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 18
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 18
General view of opposition supporters taking part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

General view of opposition supporters taking part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
General view of opposition supporters taking part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 12. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

Next Slideshows

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The world's most infamous cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who rose from poverty in rural Mexico to amass billions of dollars, was found guilty in a U.S....

Feb 12 2019
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Feb 12 2019
O'Rourke, Trump trade blows in rival border rallies

O'Rourke, Trump trade blows in rival border rallies

Beto O'Rourke, the former Democratic congressman considering a White House run, and President Donald Trump traded political blows in rival rallies in El Paso,...

Feb 12 2019
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Style highlights from the Grammys.

Feb 11 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

The students of Parkland

The students of Parkland

Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast