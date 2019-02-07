Edition:
Maduro blocks Venezuela-Colombia border

Fuel tank blocks vehicular passage on the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. Desperate Venezuelans asked on Wednesday how they would gain access to U.S. food and medicine aid due to arrive via the Colombia border after President Nicolas Maduro's government blocked the frontier crossing to any humanitarian shipments. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A fuel tank and a cargo container block the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. Despite widespread hunger and shortages of staple goods in Venezuela, Maduro vowed to turn back U.S. aid after President Donald Trump's administration last month recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the rightful interim ruler of the South American nation. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A truck with police officers arrives at the Tienditas cross-border bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia February 7, 2019. Venezuelan security forces blocked the three-lane border crossing from the Colombian town of Cucuta on Tuesday using two shipping containers and a fuel tanker. Armed Venezuelan soldiers stood guard at the customs building, pledging to turn back any attempt to cross the border. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Barricades of tires block the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A security officer stands guard on the road to the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A fuel tank and a cargo container block the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A fuel tank blocks the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A member of the Colombian migration office speaks by cell phone at the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Members of the Canadian Human Rights International Organization of Norte de Santander, protest with a Colombia flag in front of the entrance of the Tienditas cross-border bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A fuel tank blocks the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A fuel tank blocks the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
