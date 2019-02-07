Maduro blocks Venezuela-Colombia border

Fuel tank blocks vehicular passage on the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. Desperate Venezuelans asked on Wednesday how they would gain access to U.S. food and medicine aid due to...more

Fuel tank blocks vehicular passage on the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. Desperate Venezuelans asked on Wednesday how they would gain access to U.S. food and medicine aid due to arrive via the Colombia border after President Nicolas Maduro's government blocked the frontier crossing to any humanitarian shipments. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

