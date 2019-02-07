Maduro blocks Venezuela-Colombia border
Fuel tank blocks vehicular passage on the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. Desperate Venezuelans asked on Wednesday how they would gain access to U.S. food and medicine aid due to...more
A fuel tank and a cargo container block the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. Despite widespread hunger and shortages of staple goods in Venezuela, Maduro vowed to turn back U.S. aid...more
A truck with police officers arrives at the Tienditas cross-border bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia February 7, 2019. Venezuelan security forces blocked the three-lane border crossing from the Colombian town of Cucuta on Tuesday using two shipping...more
Barricades of tires block the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A security officer stands guard on the road to the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A fuel tank and a cargo container block the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A fuel tank blocks the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A member of the Colombian migration office speaks by cell phone at the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Members of the Canadian Human Rights International Organization of Norte de Santander, protest with a Colombia flag in front of the entrance of the Tienditas cross-border bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A fuel tank blocks the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A fuel tank blocks the Tienditas cross-border bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
