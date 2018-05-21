Edition:
Maduro re-elected amid outcry over vote

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro stands with supporters during a gathering after the results of the election were released, outside of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Supporters wear mustaches depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro while he speaks during a gathering after the results of the election were released, outside of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sports a hat as he celebrates the results of the election, outside of Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro listens to a young supporter as he speaks outside of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro celebrate the results of the election, outside of Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Supporters of Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci react to the results of the election at Bertucci's press center in Caracas. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Electoral workers count ballots at a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Electoral workers count ballots at a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A Venezuelan citizen living in Colombia cries during a protest against the presidential elections in Venezuela, in Bogota. REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A Venezuelan checks an electoral list at a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Venezuelan citizens living in Colombia protest against the presidential elections in Venezuela, in Bogota. The banner reads: "Venezuelan! Do not validate fraud. Stay at your home. Do not vote!" REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Youths kick a ball in front of a polling station during the presidential election in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Soldiers stand guard at a school during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Electoral officials await voters at a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A militia member is seen behind a gate at a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
