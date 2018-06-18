Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 18, 2018 | 7:55am EDT

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Water flows out from cracks in a road damaged by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Water flows out from cracks in a road damaged by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Water flows out from cracks in a road damaged by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 13
A police officer stands guard at the site where a girl was killed by fallen wall caused by an earthquake at an elementary school in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A police officer stands guard at the site where a girl was killed by fallen wall caused by an earthquake at an elementary school in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A police officer stands guard at the site where a girl was killed by fallen wall caused by an earthquake at an elementary school in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 13
Passengers get off a train which operation was suspended after an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Passengers get off a train which operation was suspended after an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Passengers get off a train which operation was suspended after an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 13
Bottled drinks are scattered on the floor of a shop after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS

Bottled drinks are scattered on the floor of a shop after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Bottled drinks are scattered on the floor of a shop after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 13
People walk on a bridge over Yodo River after public transportation services were suspended for damage checks after an earthquake in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS

People walk on a bridge over Yodo River after public transportation services were suspended for damage checks after an earthquake in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
People walk on a bridge over Yodo River after public transportation services were suspended for damage checks after an earthquake in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 13
A man cycles on a flooded road damaged after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS

A man cycles on a flooded road damaged after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A man cycles on a flooded road damaged after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 13
Damaged Myotoku-ji temple caused by an earthquake is seen in Ibaraki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Damaged Myotoku-ji temple caused by an earthquake is seen in Ibaraki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Damaged Myotoku-ji temple caused by an earthquake is seen in Ibaraki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 13
A water-filled crack on a road after water pipes were broken due to an earthquake is seen in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A water-filled crack on a road after water pipes were broken due to an earthquake is seen in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A water-filled crack on a road after water pipes were broken due to an earthquake is seen in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 13
People cycle on a flooded road damaged after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS

People cycle on a flooded road damaged after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
People cycle on a flooded road damaged after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 13
Children evacuate to a temporary tent set up in the garden of their house in Ibaraki, after an earthquake shook Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Children evacuate to a temporary tent set up in the garden of their house in Ibaraki, after an earthquake shook Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Children evacuate to a temporary tent set up in the garden of their house in Ibaraki, after an earthquake shook Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 13
Employees try to remove bottles and cans of beverages which are scattered by an earthquake at a liquor shop in Hirakata, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Employees try to remove bottles and cans of beverages which are scattered by an earthquake at a liquor shop in Hirakata, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Employees try to remove bottles and cans of beverages which are scattered by an earthquake at a liquor shop in Hirakata, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 13
Passengers are seen at Nijyo station in Kyoto, western Japan after train services were suspended because of an earthquake. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Passengers are seen at Nijyo station in Kyoto, western Japan after train services were suspended because of an earthquake. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Passengers are seen at Nijyo station in Kyoto, western Japan after train services were suspended because of an earthquake. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 13
Students sit on a playground after they were evacuated from school building after an earthquake at Ikeda elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Students sit on a playground after they were evacuated from school building after an earthquake at Ikeda elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Students sit on a playground after they were evacuated from school building after an earthquake at Ikeda elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant...

Next Slideshows

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.

7:15am EDT
Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Fans of Germany react to their 1-0 loss to Mexico.

Jun 17 2018
Brazil 1 - Switzerland 1

Brazil 1 - Switzerland 1

Brazil takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.

Jun 17 2018
Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Germany takes on Mexico in World Cup action.

Jun 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.

Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Fans of Germany react to their 1-0 loss to Mexico.

Brazil 1 - Switzerland 1

Brazil 1 - Switzerland 1

Brazil takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Germany takes on Mexico in World Cup action.

Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0

Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0

Serbia takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0

Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0

Nigeria takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Denmark 1 - Peru 0

Denmark 1 - Peru 0

Denmark takes on Peru in World Cup action.

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Argentina takes on Iceland in Word Cup action.

France 2 - Australia 1

France 2 - Australia 1

France takes on Australia in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast