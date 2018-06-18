Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka
Water flows out from cracks in a road damaged by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A police officer stands guard at the site where a girl was killed by fallen wall caused by an earthquake at an elementary school in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Passengers get off a train which operation was suspended after an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Bottled drinks are scattered on the floor of a shop after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS
People walk on a bridge over Yodo River after public transportation services were suspended for damage checks after an earthquake in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A man cycles on a flooded road damaged after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS
Damaged Myotoku-ji temple caused by an earthquake is seen in Ibaraki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A water-filled crack on a road after water pipes were broken due to an earthquake is seen in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
People cycle on a flooded road damaged after an earthquake hit Osaka. Twitter/@tw_hds/via REUTERS
Children evacuate to a temporary tent set up in the garden of their house in Ibaraki, after an earthquake shook Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Employees try to remove bottles and cans of beverages which are scattered by an earthquake at a liquor shop in Hirakata, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Passengers are seen at Nijyo station in Kyoto, western Japan after train services were suspended because of an earthquake. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Students sit on a playground after they were evacuated from school building after an earthquake at Ikeda elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.
Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0
Serbia takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.
Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0
Nigeria takes on Croatia in World Cup action.
Denmark 1 - Peru 0
Denmark takes on Peru in World Cup action.
Argentina 1 - Iceland 1
Argentina takes on Iceland in Word Cup action.
France 2 - Australia 1
France takes on Australia in World Cup action.