Malnourished lions neglected in Sudan park

"This particular subspecies is important because it only exists in certain spots in Africa. It exists in Sudan, and in Ethiopia," said Khalda Seliman Mahgoub, researcher at Sudan Wildlife Research Center. "We have an opinion about these caged wild...more

"This particular subspecies is important because it only exists in certain spots in Africa. It exists in Sudan, and in Ethiopia," said Khalda Seliman Mahgoub, researcher at Sudan Wildlife Research Center. "We have an opinion about these caged wild animals, since this is a specific subspecies that we should preserve; I shouldn't see it in a cage, it should be in its national habitat." REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close