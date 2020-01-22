Edition:
Malnourished lions neglected in Sudan park

A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan January 22, 2020. The #SudanAnimalRescue public campaign was sparked to save five neglected lions held in cages in a park in the Sudanese capital, after Osman Salih posted about their plight on Facebook. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan January 22, 2020. The #SudanAnimalRescue public campaign was sparked to save five neglected lions held in cages in a park in the Sudanese capital, after Osman Salih posted about their plight on Facebook. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
One of the lions died this week, despite treatment and food from veterinarians and wildlife specialists. Park authorities were unable to regularly feed them or clean their cages, Salih wrote on Facebook in his call for help, describing the big cats as being "skin and bones." REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

One of the lions died this week, despite treatment and food from veterinarians and wildlife specialists. Park authorities were unable to regularly feed them or clean their cages, Salih wrote on Facebook in his call for help, describing the big cats as being "skin and bones." REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A wildlife veterinarian takes samples from a malnourished lion. Sudan's transitional authorities face the tough task of turning around an economy wrecked by three decades of mismanagement under the rule of Bashir, who the military ousted in April after months of street protests. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A wildlife veterinarian takes samples from a malnourished lion. Sudan's transitional authorities face the tough task of turning around an economy wrecked by three decades of mismanagement under the rule of Bashir, who the military ousted in April after months of street protests. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
"This particular subspecies is important because it only exists in certain spots in Africa. It exists in Sudan, and in Ethiopia," said Khalda Seliman Mahgoub, researcher at Sudan Wildlife Research Center. "We have an opinion about these caged wild animals, since this is a specific subspecies that we should preserve; I shouldn't see it in a cage, it should be in its national habitat." REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

"This particular subspecies is important because it only exists in certain spots in Africa. It exists in Sudan, and in Ethiopia," said Khalda Seliman Mahgoub, researcher at Sudan Wildlife Research Center. "We have an opinion about these caged wild animals, since this is a specific subspecies that we should preserve; I shouldn't see it in a cage, it should be in its national habitat." REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A malnourished lion drinks water from a pipe inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A malnourished lion drinks water from a pipe inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Workers assist a wildlife veterinarian as he takes samples from a malnourished lion. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Workers assist a wildlife veterinarian as he takes samples from a malnourished lion. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A wildlife veterinarian takes samples from a malnourished lion. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A wildlife veterinarian takes samples from a malnourished lion. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A malnourished lion walks inside its cage. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A malnourished lion walks inside its cage. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A malnourished lion rests inside its cage, flies buzzing around its face. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A malnourished lion rests inside its cage, flies buzzing around its face. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A malnourished lion stands inside its cage. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A malnourished lion stands inside its cage. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A malnourished lion rests inside its cage. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A malnourished lion rests inside its cage. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A malnourished lion walks inside its cage. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A malnourished lion walks inside its cage. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
