Malta agrees to let last migrants stranded on NGO boat disembark
Crew members embrace each other on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' after the last group of Tunisian migrants on board was transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10,...more
Tunisian migrants wait to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. The vessel is operated by the German...more
A Tunisian migrant disembarks from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' onto an Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019....more
Tunisian migrants sit on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel after disembarking from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September...more
A Tunisian migrant prepares to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' onto an Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea,...more
Tunisian migrants sit on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel after disembarking from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September...more
Tunisian migrants react on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' after they were informed they would disembark in Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
Tunisian migrants prepare to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tunisian migrants wait to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Tunisian migrant embraces a crew member on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' while waiting to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin...more
Sea-Eye head of mission Jan Ribbeck talks with a Tunisian migrant about to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea,...more
Tunisian migrants stand on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' after they were informed they would disembark in Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
Tunisian migrants eat a meal inside a metal container on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Tunisian migrant prepares to be medically evacuated to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A crew member waits while a Tunisian migrant prepares to be medically evacuated to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019....more
Tunisian migrants wait to be medically evacuated to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Tunisian migrant waits to board an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat during his medical evacuation to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September...more
A Tunisian migrant is frisked by Armed Forces of Malta sailors during his medical evacuation to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019....more
A Tunisian migrant who was attacked and injured by one of his colleagues, is treated in the medical clinic on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 8,...more
A Tunisian migrant sits on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
