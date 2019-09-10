Malta agrees to let last migrants stranded on NGO boat disembark

Crew members embrace each other on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' after the last group of Tunisian migrants on board was transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. Malta will let five Tunisian migrants stranded on the migrant rescue ship Alan Kurdi disembark after two European Union countries agreed to take them in, the Maltese government said September 10, 2019. The five were part of a group of 13 rescued off Tunisia at the end of August. Eight have already been transferred to Malta for medical reasons, with some having attempted suicide, according to the ship's crew. Malta, like neighbouring Italy, had refused to allow the charity boat to enter its waters. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

