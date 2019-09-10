Edition:
Malta agrees to let last migrants stranded on NGO boat disembark

Crew members embrace each other on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' after the last group of Tunisian migrants on board was transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. Malta will let five Tunisian migrants stranded on the migrant rescue ship Alan Kurdi disembark after two European Union countries agreed to take them in, the Maltese government said September 10, 2019. The five were part of a group of 13 rescued off Tunisia at the end of August. Eight have already been transferred to Malta for medical reasons, with some having attempted suicide, according to the ship's crew. Malta, like neighbouring Italy, had refused to allow the charity boat to enter its waters. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants wait to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. The vessel is operated by the German NGO Sea Eye, which filed a protest against the Malta government in a Maltese court last week. It said Malta had a duty to take in the migrants because they were picked up in its search and rescue zone. The government has not yet replied to the case and it said on September 10, 2019 that it had now been dropped by Sea Eye. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Tunisian migrant disembarks from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' onto an Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. "Malta agreed to be part of a European solution to solve the impasse by offering disembarkation after NGO Sea-Eye...dropped the judicial protest filed against Malta," it said in a statement. It did not say which countries would take in the migrants. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants sit on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel after disembarking from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Tunisian migrant prepares to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' onto an Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants sit on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel after disembarking from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants react on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' after they were informed they would disembark in Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants prepare to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants wait to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Tunisian migrant embraces a crew member on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' while waiting to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Sea-Eye head of mission Jan Ribbeck talks with a Tunisian migrant about to disembark from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants stand on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' after they were informed they would disembark in Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants eat a meal inside a metal container on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Tunisian migrant prepares to be medically evacuated to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A crew member waits while a Tunisian migrant prepares to be medically evacuated to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants wait to be medically evacuated to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Tunisian migrant waits to board an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat during his medical evacuation to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Tunisian migrant is frisked by Armed Forces of Malta sailors during his medical evacuation to Malta from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Tunisian migrant who was attacked and injured by one of his colleagues, is treated in the medical clinic on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Tunisian migrant sits on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

