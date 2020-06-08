Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2020 | 1:54am EDT

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

A man falls after being shot by a driver who tried to plow a vehicle through a protest against racial inequality after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, at the intersection of 11th and Pine in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. The victim is now in hospital and a suspect is in custody, police said on Twitter. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man falls after being shot by a driver who tried to plow a vehicle through a protest against racial inequality after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, at the intersection of 11th and Pine in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. The...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man falls after being shot by a driver who tried to plow a vehicle through a protest against racial inequality after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, at the intersection of 11th and Pine in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. The victim is now in hospital and a suspect is in custody, police said on Twitter. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
1 / 5
A man tries to enter the vehicle of a man who tried to drive through the crowd during a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man tries to enter the vehicle of a man who tried to drive through the crowd during a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man tries to enter the vehicle of a man who tried to drive through the crowd during a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
2 / 5
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
3 / 5
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
4 / 5
Photojournalist Alex Garland helps apply a tourniquet to the arm of a gunshot victim after a man tried to drive through a crowd and shot one man during a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Photojournalist Alex Garland helps apply a tourniquet to the arm of a gunshot victim after a man tried to drive through a crowd and shot one man during a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Photojournalist Alex Garland helps apply a tourniquet to the arm of a gunshot victim after a man tried to drive through a crowd and shot one man during a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Next Slideshows

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

Jun 07 2020
Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Protesters decorated a newly erected fence around the White House with signs, a day after a massive march to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of...

Jun 07 2020
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities around the world, highlighting allegations of...

Jun 07 2020
Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.

Jun 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Protesters decorated a newly erected fence around the White House with signs, a day after a massive march to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

New York City quiet amid protest curfew

New York City quiet amid protest curfew

The streets of Manhattan were quiet on Saturday after the 8 p.m. curfew in response to looting during protests against police brutality.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities around the world, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.

Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America

Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America

Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.

Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents

Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents

Protests against the police killing of George Floyd sweep across America and onto the main street of Anna, Illinois, where nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians.

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexicans protest police brutality in the country's second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast