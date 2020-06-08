Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd
A man falls after being shot by a driver who tried to plow a vehicle through a protest against racial inequality after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, at the intersection of 11th and Pine in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. The...more
A man tries to enter the vehicle of a man who tried to drive through the crowd during a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Photojournalist Alex Garland helps apply a tourniquet to the arm of a gunshot victim after a man tried to drive through a crowd and shot one man during a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
