Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

A man falls after being shot by a driver who tried to plow a vehicle through a protest against racial inequality after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, at the intersection of 11th and Pine in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. The victim is now in hospital and a suspect is in custody, police said on Twitter. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

