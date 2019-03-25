Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 25, 2019 | 4:25pm EDT

Mandy Moore gets a star

Actor and musician Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor and musician Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Actor and musician Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 13
Mandy Moore reacts during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore reacts during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore reacts during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 13
Mandy Moore signs autographs after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore signs autographs after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore signs autographs after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 13
Mandy Moore, Adam Shankman and actor Shane West pose during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore, Adam Shankman and actor Shane West pose during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore, Adam Shankman and actor Shane West pose during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 13
Mandy Moore poses with actor Milo Ventimiglia during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore poses with actor Milo Ventimiglia during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore poses with actor Milo Ventimiglia during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 13
Mandy Moore signs autographs after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore signs autographs after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore signs autographs after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 13
Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 13
Mandy Moore, director Dan Fogelman and actor Shane West pose during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore, director Dan Fogelman and actor Shane West pose during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore, director Dan Fogelman and actor Shane West pose during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 13
Mandy Moore speaks to the media during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore speaks to the media during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore speaks to the media during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 13
Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 13
Mandy Moore takes a selfie photo after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore takes a selfie photo after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore takes a selfie photo after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 13
Actor Shane West speaks next to Mandy Moore during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Shane West speaks next to Mandy Moore during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Actor Shane West speaks next to Mandy Moore during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 13
Mandy Moore reacts during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mandy Moore reacts during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Mandy Moore reacts during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Kids' Choice Awards

Kids' Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

Kids' Choice Awards

Kids' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

10:28am EDT
iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Mar 15 2019
Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Mar 12 2019
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity booking photos.

Mar 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Lights went out across much of Venezuela, including many areas of the capital city of Caracas on Monday, less than two weeks after power was restored following a prolonged blackout.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket hits Tel Aviv

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket hits Tel Aviv

The Israeli military said it had begun carrying out strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, hours after a Palestinian rocket hit a house near Tel Aviv.

Kids' Choice Awards

Kids' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa

Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa

Cyclone Idai lashed Mozambique, then moved inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi, flattening buildings and killing at least 650 people across the three countries.

Islamic State's last enclave captured

Islamic State's last enclave captured

U.S.-backed forces proclaimed the capture of Islamic State's last territory in Syria, eliminating its rule over a self-proclaimed "caliphate."

Massive march against Brexit in London

Massive march against Brexit in London

Hundreds of thousands of people opposed to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union marched through central London to demand a new referendum as the deepening Brexit crisis risked sinking Prime Minister Theresa May's premiership.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Key players in Mueller's probe

Key players in Mueller's probe

Some of the key figures in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia and whether the president unlawfully tried to obstruct the inquiry.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast