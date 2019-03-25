Mandy Moore gets a star
Actor and musician Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore reacts during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore signs autographs after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore, Adam Shankman and actor Shane West pose during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore poses with actor Milo Ventimiglia during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore signs autographs after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore, director Dan Fogelman and actor Shane West pose during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore speaks to the media during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore takes a selfie photo after receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Shane West speaks next to Mandy Moore during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mandy Moore reacts during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
