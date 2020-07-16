Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 16, 2020 | 3:13pm EDT

Manhattan's High Line Park reopens

A child wearing a protective face mask plays on a sitting platform painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening following the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A child wearing a protective face mask plays on a sitting platform painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening following the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, July 16. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A child wearing a protective face mask plays on a sitting platform painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening following the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 12
A butterfly lands on Echinacea flowers on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A butterfly lands on Echinacea flowers on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A butterfly lands on Echinacea flowers on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 12
People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 12
A man walks on painted social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man walks on painted social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A man walks on painted social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 12
A sign greets people walking on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A sign greets people walking on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A sign greets people walking on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 12
A worker checks-in people who made reservations to visit on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker checks-in people who made reservations to visit on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A worker checks-in people who made reservations to visit on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 12
People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 12
Women wearing protective face masks pause to take in a view as they walk on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Women wearing protective face masks pause to take in a view as they walk on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Women wearing protective face masks pause to take in a view as they walk on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 12
People wearing protective face masks walk on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People wearing protective face masks walk on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
People wearing protective face masks walk on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 12
People walk and relax on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People walk and relax on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
People walk and relax on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 12
A woman walks on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman walks on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A woman walks on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 12
A young girl smells plants on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A young girl smells plants on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A young girl smells plants on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Shelling between Azerbaijan and Armenia ends brief ceasefire

Shelling between Azerbaijan and Armenia ends brief...

Next Slideshows

Shelling between Azerbaijan and Armenia ends brief ceasefire

Shelling between Azerbaijan and Armenia ends brief ceasefire

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of shelling military positions and villages, breaking a day of ceasefire in border clashes between the long-feuding...

1:48pm EDT
Wild animals unable to roam as city encroaches on Nairobi park

Wild animals unable to roam as city encroaches on Nairobi park

Rhinos, lions, buffalo and leopards range against the background of a city skyline in Africa s only game reserve within a capital city.

9:48am EDT
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

9:41am EDT
Bangkok auto show underway after coronavirus delays

Bangkok auto show underway after coronavirus delays

Thailand opened its twice-postponed annual auto show to the public in the country's first large-scale event since coronavirus restrictions eased, with nearly...

12:43am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Shelling between Azerbaijan and Armenia ends brief ceasefire

Shelling between Azerbaijan and Armenia ends brief ceasefire

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of shelling military positions and villages, breaking a day of ceasefire in border clashes between the long-feuding former Soviet republics.

Wild animals unable to roam as city encroaches on Nairobi park

Wild animals unable to roam as city encroaches on Nairobi park

Rhinos, lions, buffalo and leopards range against the background of a city skyline in Africa s only game reserve within a capital city.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Bangkok auto show underway after coronavirus delays

Bangkok auto show underway after coronavirus delays

Thailand opened its twice-postponed annual auto show to the public in the country's first large-scale event since coronavirus restrictions eased, with nearly all attendees wearing masks and face shields.

Coronavirus surges across America

Coronavirus surges across America

California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 states over the last two weeks.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 23,000 of New York City's residents.

Masked fashionistas and distant models at first COVID-era fashion shows in Milan

Masked fashionistas and distant models at first COVID-era fashion shows in Milan

No air-kissing, a safely distanced front row and face masks were de rigueur as Dolce & Gabbana and Etro held the first physical fashion shows of the COVID-19 era as part of Milan's otherwise digital menswear fashion week.

Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power

Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power

Dozens of people were arrested at a protest in Moscow against constitutional reforms that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years, witnesses and a monitoring group said.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast