Manhattan's High Line Park reopens
A child wearing a protective face mask plays on a sitting platform painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening following the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, July 16. REUTERS/Mike...more
A butterfly lands on Echinacea flowers on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man walks on painted social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A sign greets people walking on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker checks-in people who made reservations to visit on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People walk on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Women wearing protective face masks pause to take in a view as they walk on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wearing protective face masks walk on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People walk and relax on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman walks on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young girl smells plants on the first day of the elevated High Line Park's reopening, July 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar
