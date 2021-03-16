Manila imposes evening curfew to tackle COVID surge
An armed police officer checks the IDs of cyclists at a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus cases, in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Curfew violators are rounded up at a holding area as the government implements a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus cases, in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An armed police officer checks the documents of a cyclist at a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus cases, in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A view shows a makeshift barrier set up on a street of a village under lockdown amid rising coronavirus infections, in Manila, Philippines, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Curfew violators are brought to a holding area as the government implements a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus cases, in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An armed policeman talks to a jeepney driver at a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus infections, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Armed police direct a curfew violator to a holding area as the government implements a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus cases, in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An armed policeman talks to a taxi driver at a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus infections, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An armed police officer stands by a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus cases, in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An armed policeman talks to a driver of a public transportation vehicle at a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus infections, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2021....more
An armed policeman checks a truck passing by a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus infections, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An armed policeman checks an ID of a rickshaw driver at a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus infections, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An armed policeman checks a truck passing by a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus infections, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A police officer mans a checkpoint at a village under lockdown amid rising coronavirus infections, in Manila, Philippines, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Next Slideshows
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing
Furor continues over violence against women and heavy-handed policing after Sarah Everard's murder, with protests staged outside London police headquarters,...
On board Russia's vaccine train
Healthcare workers inoculate people with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on board the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train.
New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased
The City of New Orleans moves to a modified phase 3, allowing live music inside venues with restrictions.
Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises
The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.
MORE IN PICTURES
From Florida to San Francisco, Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks
From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans return to beloved pastimes amid loosened COVID restrictions.
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing
Furor continues over violence against women and heavy-handed policing after Sarah Everard's murder, with protests staged outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.
On board Russia's vaccine train
Healthcare workers inoculate people with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on board the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train.
New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased
The City of New Orleans moves to a modified phase 3, allowing live music inside venues with restrictions.
Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises
The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.
Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week
People celebrate Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a week of feasting before Lent to mark the end of winter.
Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice
Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia to call for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault, after a wave of misconduct allegations in some of the country's highest political offices.
Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico
Loved ones mourn the 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States.
Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.