Thu Nov 12, 2020

Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco

Woman receiving supplemental oxygen reacts as rescuers evacuate her from a submerged village, as her supply was running low, following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A dog hangs on a steel fence of a flooded house near a river following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A man wades through a flooded area, following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Residents wait for rescuers on top of a scaffolding inside a submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Roofs of submerged cars are pictured following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Residents on a rescue boat are evacuated from their flooded houses following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Stranded residents waiting to be evacuated call for help from their balconies following the flood from Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Man holds onto a water container as he evacuates a submerged village following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Stranded residents waiting to be evacuated call for help from their window following the flood from Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Rescuers onboard boats evacuate residents from a submerged village following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A statue of the Virgin Mary is pictured on top of a submerged truck following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Woman is evacuated from her submerged house following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Residents on a rescue boat are evacuated from their flooded houses following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Boy holds onto styrofoam as he wades through neck-deep flood caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Rescuer saves a cat from flood caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Residents evacuate from their flooded communities as Typhoon Vamco batters the Philippine capital, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Residents on a rescue boat are evacuated from their flooded houses following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A man retrieves items from a roof, following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A dog is pictured stranded on a roof of a house following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Residents wade through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A roof is pictured sumberged in flood following Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Submerged house is pictured following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Philippine Coast Guard (PGC) members evacuate residents due to waves and strong winds amid the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco in Provident Village, Marikina City, near Manila, Philippines, November 12. Philippine Coast Guard via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Residents are pictured on the roof of a house following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A statue of Child Jesus sits onboard a boat with rescuers in a submerged village following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A man wades through a flooded street near a river, following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Philippine Coast Guard (PGC) members stand in formation as they prepare due to waves and strong winds amid the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco in Philippines, November 12. Philippine Coast Guard via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Girls help an elderly woman evacuate from a coastal community ahead of Typhoon Vamco, in Sucat, Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 11. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A man evacuates with his bike from a flooded community following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa opez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A man is pictured on top of a roof after floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A boy wearing a plastic bag walks along a flooded road as Typhoon Vamco batters the Philippine capital, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Residents affected by floods from Typhoon Vamco are rescued on a boat, at Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A man carries a child on his shoulders as he wades through a flooded road following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Residents retrieve household items from their homes after floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A rescuer carries a child on a flooded road as Typhoon Vamco batters the Philippine capital, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 12. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
