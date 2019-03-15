Many dead in New Zealand shootings at two mosques
An injured person is loaded into an ambulance following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
Bloodied bandages on the road following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
A shattered car window following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
An AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) member following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
Members of a family react outside the mosque following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
Emergency services personnel push stretchers carrying a person into a hospital, after reports that several shots had been fired, in central Christchurch. TVNZ/via REUTERS TV
Grieving members of the public following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
A police officer is seen after reports that several shots had been fired at a mosque, in central Christchurch. TVNZ/via REUTERS TV
Emergency services personnel transport a person on a stretcher at a hospital in central Christchurch. TVNZ/via REUTERS TV
Armed police following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
A police officer operates during the apprehension of a suspect following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch. Courtesy of Twitter @ROBERT22041432/Social Media via REUTERS
A police car blocks the car of a suspect following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch. Courtesy of Twitter @ROBERT22041432/Social Media via REUTERS
Police apprehend a suspect following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch. Courtesy of Twitter @ROBERT22041432/Social Media via REUTERS
Police direct traffic at a road junction following reports of shootings at two mosques in Christchurch. Courtesy of Rod Hastings/Social Media via REUTERS
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks on live television following the shootings. TVNZ/via REUTERS TV
Police officers are seen after reports that several shots had been fired at a mosque, in central Christchurch. TVNZ/via REUTERS TV
