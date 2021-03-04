Marathon bail hearings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists
Pro-democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair," raises his hand as he walks to a prison van to head to court with other activists, over a national security law charge, in Hong Kong, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police stand guard during a court hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge, in the early morning, in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activist Alexandra Wong holds a light box as a prison van which is carrying some of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law leaves West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
A man lies down as he scuffles with police during a court hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters of pro-democracy activists wave flashlights as a prison van which is carrying some of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law leaves West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. Words on banner...more
A pro-government supporter scuffles with supporters of pro-democracy activists during a court hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021....more
Supporters of pro-democracy activists wave flashlights as a prison van which is carrying some of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law leaves West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Pro-democracy activist Benny Tai flashes thumbs up as he walks to a prison van to head to court, over the national security law charge, in the early morning, in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activists including Alvin Yeung, Eddie Chu and Jeremy Tam walk to a prison van to head to court, over national security law charges, in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer raises a warning sign as they try to disperse supporters outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts where pro-democracy activists face charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A police officer holds a pepper spray canister as he tries to disperse supporters of pro-democracy activists as they queue up for a court hearing over the national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1,...more
Security personnel shut the gate at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts during a court hearing for pro-democracy activists facing charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Supporters of pro-democracy activists raise their hands in a symbol of the "Five demands, not one less" as they queue for a court hearing over the national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021....more
A supporter of pro-democracy activists holds a Union Jack flag as others queue up outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts for a court hearing over charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A supporter of pro-democracy activists holds a placard with the names of the activists as he queues for a court hearing over the national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters of pro-democracy activists queue up for a court hearing over the national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter of pro-democracy activists holding an umbrella raises a three-finger salute as they queue up outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts for a court hearing over charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021....more
Foreign diplomats queue up outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts for a court hearing for pro-democracy activists over charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A supporter of pro-democracy activists holds a sign outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts where others queue up for a court hearing over charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Supporters of pro-democracy activists hold a banner as they queue up for a court hearing over national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activist Lam Cheuk-ting raises his hand as he arrives at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in a police van for a hearing over the national security law charges in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter holds a sign with photos of pro-democracy activists while queuing up for the court hearing over national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activists Helena Wong Pik-wan (2nd-L) and Jimmy Sham (2nd-R) speak to the media as they arrive to report to the police station over national security law charges, in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou
Pro-democracy activist Sam Cheung hugs his wife as he arrives to report to the police station over national security law charges, in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jessie Pang
Pro-democracy activist Mike Lam King-nam gestures as he arrives to report to the police station over national security law charges, in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
