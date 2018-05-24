Edition:
Marathon on the Great Wall of China

Participants run the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall of China, in Jixian, Tianjin, China May 19, 2018. The Great Wall Marathon, one of the world's most demanding long-distance races, was held along one of the new seven wonders of the world. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Portuguese runner Adriele Silva gestures during the Great Wall Marathon. The course is much tougher than traditional marathons, with several steep ascents and descents as well as 5,164 stone steps to negotiate. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant runs through a tower during the Great Wall Marathon. Runners from over 62 nations took part. Italy's Oscar Perego was fastest on the day, with a gross time of four hours, one minute, 14 seconds, with Maria Marincowitz from South Africa fastest in the women's category in 4:29:35. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant runs the Great Wall Marathon. The race, which first started in 1999, traditionally takes place on the third Saturday of May every year along the Huangyaguan pass near Tianjin city, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Participants run the Great Wall Marathon. "It was very hard, it's my 25th marathon, my slowest and my most difficult one for sure, but amazing. I am glad I survived," said Erin Skrettingland from the U.S. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant is seen through a window of a tower during the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant runs out of a tower during the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Participants run the Great Wall Marathon. "The wall is very tough. When you see it in a video, you do not understand how the steps really are, high, and there's a lot of them. Very beautiful, the wall, wonderful," said men's winner Oscar Perego from Italy. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Rescuers help Portuguese runner Adriele Silva through a tower. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Participants run the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant wears a camera on his head during the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant runs through a tower. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Rescuers climb along a path to their service point for the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Participants run the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Participants attend the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant runs the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant runs the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Portuguese runner Adriele Silva run the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Portuguese Adriele Silva (L) runs during the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Participants run the Great Wall Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

