Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 25, 2017 | 9:40am EDT

Marawi all but destroyed

A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
1 / 16
Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 16
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
3 / 16
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
4 / 16
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
5 / 16
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
6 / 16
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
7 / 16
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 16
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 16
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 16
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 16
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 16
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 16
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
14 / 16
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 16
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Next Slideshows

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Oct 24 2017
Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next...

Oct 24 2017
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Oct 24 2017
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Oct 24 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast