Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 14, 2019 | 10:25am EST

Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
1 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
2 / 40
Christy Turlington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Christy Turlington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Christy Turlington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
3 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
4 / 40
Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
5 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
7 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
8 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
9 / 40
Designer Marc Jacobs after presenting his collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Designer Marc Jacobs after presenting his collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Designer Marc Jacobs after presenting his collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
10 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
11 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
12 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
13 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
14 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
15 / 40
Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
16 / 40
Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
17 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
18 / 40
Lindsey Wixson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Lindsey Wixson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Lindsey Wixson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
19 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
20 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
21 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
22 / 40
Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
23 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
24 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
25 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
26 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
27 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
28 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
29 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
30 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
31 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
32 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
33 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
34 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
35 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
36 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
37 / 40
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
38 / 40
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
39 / 40
Designer Marc Jacobs after presenting his collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Designer Marc Jacobs after presenting his collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Designer Marc Jacobs after presenting his collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Feb 13 2019
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.

Feb 13 2019
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Feb 11 2019
BAFTA red carpet

BAFTA red carpet

Red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London.

Feb 10 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

The students of Parkland

The students of Parkland

Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast